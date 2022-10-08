Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer

The former Bretts Furniture shop on Market Row and Howard Street North is going under the hammer later in October. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A historic commercial building in the heart of Great Yarmouth is going under the hammer with the potential of it becoming a large residential property.

The Grade II-listed building on Market Row, which was once the site of Bretts Furniture Shop, will be available with Auction House East Anglia on October 26 with a guide price of between £225,000 and £250,000.

The building could have the chance to be converted into six flats, a shop and two townhouses. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property comes with plans currently submitted for conversion to six flats, a shop and two townhouses. The auction house said that "significant preparation work has already commenced to convert the property into multiple residential dwellings and a retail area".

A look inside the Market Row property. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The development still requires completion and a final sign off by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, although structural adequacy and other planning requirements have already been obtained.

"This would provide an excellent and profitable development opportunity or a building with a significant investment income potential," Auction House East Anglia added.

Parts of the Grade II-listed building date from the 16th century. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The premises spans across approximately 9,000 square feet spread over four floors with additional cellars.

After Bretts, the property was used as The Coach House Emporium, which closed in 2008, and Instant Furniture, which closed in early 2019.

Initial plans for a redevelopment at the site were approved in 2019.

Work has already been started inside the Market Row property. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia



