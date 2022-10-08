News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer

James Weeds

Published: 9:15 AM October 8, 2022
The former Bretts Furniture shop on Market Row and Howard Street North is going under the hammer later in October.

A historic commercial building in the heart of Great Yarmouth is going under the hammer with the potential of it becoming a large residential property.

The Grade II-listed building on Market Row, which was once the site of Bretts Furniture Shop, will be available with Auction House East Anglia on October 26 with a guide price of between £225,000 and £250,000.

Inside the Market Row property.

The property comes with plans currently submitted for conversion to six flats, a shop and two townhouses. The auction house said that "significant preparation work has already commenced to convert the property into multiple residential dwellings and a retail area".

Inside the Market Row property.

The development still requires completion and a final sign off by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, although structural adequacy and other planning requirements have already been obtained.

"This would provide an excellent and profitable development opportunity or a building with a significant investment income potential," Auction House East Anglia added.

Inside the Market Row property.

The premises spans across approximately 9,000 square feet spread over four floors with additional cellars.

After Bretts, the property was used as The Coach House Emporium, which closed in 2008, and Instant Furniture, which closed in early 2019.

Initial plans for a redevelopment at the site were approved in 2019.

Inside the Market Row property

