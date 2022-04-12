Holiday suites with lots of summer bookings up for sale

The Hadleigh Holiday Suites, in Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth, are going under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £200,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A couple are reluctantly selling a nine-bedroom block of holiday suites, a stone's throw from Great Yarmouth's main tourism thoroughfare.

The Hadleigh Holiday Suites are going under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £200,000.

The Hadleigh Holiday Suites in Great Yarmouth has five holiday flats ranging from a studio to a three-bed apartment arranged over four floors, comprising nine bedrooms in all. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Their location in Apsley Road close to Regent Road and the Golden Mile means they are perfect for visitors looking to sample the sights and sounds of the seafront.

Owner Peter Meah, 74, said it had been a good business over the 12 years they had owned The Hadleigh with this summer's peak holiday period over July and August already almost fully booked with more enquiries coming in.

He said he was reluctantly selling after he had had a fall and needed a new hip, and his wife had had a stroke.

A toilet and shower room belonging to one of the holiday flats up for sale at the Hadleigh Holiday Suites in Apsely Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The couple who currently live in Canvey Island had run B&Bs in Great Yarmouth for 25 years, he added, and would have liked to have carried on.

The five holiday flats are arranged over four floors. Open viewings are by appointment on April 14 ahead of the sale on May 4.

The Hadleigh Holiday Suites have a courtyard garden. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

