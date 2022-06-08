Home with swimming pool and 'one of a kind' garden on sale for £700k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A four-bedroom home with a swimming pool and a "one of a kind" garden is on sale for £700,000.
The property in Herringfleet Road in St Olaves has been described as "perfect for hosting" and also has a sauna.
On the left side of the home you will find the dining room, a bedroom, the lounge with a fuel burner, and the conservatory with French doors to the garden.
The dual-aspect kitchen, with space for a breakfast table, three bedrooms, and the family bathroom are found on the right side of the property.
Upstairs there is one double bedroom, with a built-in wardrobe and an en suite, as well as eaves storage.
The bedroom also has a balcony, with room for furniture, that overlooks the back garden and pool.
Minors & Brady described the garden, which has a patio area to top of it, as "one of a kind".
Most Read
- 1 Energy crisis: The holiday park fearing it will run out of fuel
- 2 Former village shop could be bulldozed for homes
- 3 Man found dead on Norfolk beach on Boxing Day named
- 4 Former shoe shop with planning permission for flats for sale
- 5 New parking permits for beauty spot sell out 'quicker than Adele'
- 6 Top tribute acts to appear at Great Yarmouth Nearly Festival
- 7 Have you had cancer trial volunteer letter delivered?
- 8 Gorleston police officer wins share of £100,000 on Hunted
- 9 Crisp packet dating from 1977 silver jubilee found on beach
- 10 Luxury townhouses with riverside views in Great Yarmouth on sale
At the bottom of the garden is the well maintained swimming pool as well as the sauna and a shower room.
There is also seating space, an outbuilding, and a garage.
PROPERTY FACTS
Herringfleet Road, St Olaves
Guide price: £700,000
Minors and Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk