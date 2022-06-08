News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Home with swimming pool and 'one of a kind' garden on sale for £700k

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:03 AM June 8, 2022
xxx_03_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The swimming pool is well maintained and has a sauna and a shower room - Credit: Minors & Brady

A four-bedroom home with a swimming pool and a "one of a kind" garden is on sale for £700,000.

The property in Herringfleet Road in St Olaves has been described as "perfect for hosting" and also has a sauna. 

xxx_09_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The four-bed in St Olaves is on the market for £700k - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_10_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The dining room is connected to the lounge - Credit: Minors & Brady

On the left side of the home you will find the dining room, a bedroom, the lounge with a fuel burner, and the conservatory with French doors to the garden.

The dual-aspect kitchen, with space for a breakfast table, three bedrooms, and the family bathroom are found on the right side of the property.

Upstairs there is one double bedroom, with a built-in wardrobe and an en suite, as well as eaves storage.

xxx_11_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The lounge has a multi-fuel burner - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_04_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The conservatory has French doors to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

The bedroom also has a balcony, with room for furniture, that overlooks the back garden and pool.

Minors & Brady described the garden, which has a patio area to top of it, as "one of a kind".

xxx_05_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The kitchen is at the front of the house - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_06_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

One of the bedrooms on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

At the bottom of the garden is the well maintained swimming pool as well as the sauna and a shower room. 

There is also seating space, an outbuilding, and a garage.

xxx_07_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The bathroom on the ground floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_08_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The master bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Herringfleet Road, St Olaves

Guide price: £700,000

Minors and Brady, 01502 447788, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

xxx_01_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The view of the garden from the balcony on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_02_herringfleetroad_stolaves_jun22

The top of the garden has a patio area and a lawn - Credit: Minors & Brady


