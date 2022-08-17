News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Deceptively large' fixer-upper in Yarmouth up for auction

James Weeds

Published: 10:01 AM August 17, 2022
Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

Tucked away between houses on Crown Road sits the Gordon Terrace property which goes under the hammer in September. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A "deceptively large" mid-terrace property close to Great Yarmouth seafront will be going under the hammer in September.

The fixer-upper on Gordon Terrace, Crown Road, has had roofing work carried out and the auction house involved said the property requires further refurbishment to "realise its full potential".

Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

Work has started on the Gordon Terrace property, but more is to be done for it to "realise its potential". - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It will be up for sale with Auction House East Anglia on September 14 with a guide price of between £70,000 and £90,000.

The vacant property, which dates from 1885, is spread out over three floors and has four bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, a lounge and a utility room.

Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

The Gordon Terrace property could be a nice little project for someone at auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Outside, it shares a front courtyard with its neighbouring properties and there is also rear access.

The mid-terrace home has electric heating and double glazing throughout most of the property. The house is also said to benefit from a 100mm external webertherm insulated render.

Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

The kitchen inside the "deceptively large" Gordon Terrace property. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia said there is the option to redevelop the property into two units, subject to the necessary consent being obtained.

For more information, visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/115841

Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

The Gordon Terrace property shares a front courtyard with another house. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

The rear entrance to the Gordon Terrace property, which goes up for auction on September 14 with Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Great Yarmouth News

