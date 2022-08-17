'Deceptively large' fixer-upper in Yarmouth up for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A "deceptively large" mid-terrace property close to Great Yarmouth seafront will be going under the hammer in September.
The fixer-upper on Gordon Terrace, Crown Road, has had roofing work carried out and the auction house involved said the property requires further refurbishment to "realise its full potential".
It will be up for sale with Auction House East Anglia on September 14 with a guide price of between £70,000 and £90,000.
The vacant property, which dates from 1885, is spread out over three floors and has four bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, a lounge and a utility room.
Outside, it shares a front courtyard with its neighbouring properties and there is also rear access.
The mid-terrace home has electric heating and double glazing throughout most of the property. The house is also said to benefit from a 100mm external webertherm insulated render.
Auction House East Anglia said there is the option to redevelop the property into two units, subject to the necessary consent being obtained.
For more information, visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/115841