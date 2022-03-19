Edwardian home in Gorleston's Marine Parade selling for £1.3m

The four-bed in Gorleston is on the market for £1.3m. - Credit: Darby & Liffen

This 'charming and elegant' four-bed house on the popular Gorleston seafront is on the market for £1.3m.

The detached home is Edwardian, built circa 1907 with uninterrupted views of the promenade and cliff-top gardens.

The home is Edwardian and was built circa 1907. - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The property has period features like ornate coving, ceiling moulds and picture rails. - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The house has lots of period features such as ornate coving and ceiling moulds as well as picture rails, sash windows and partly pitched ceilings.

The ground floor has two reception rooms, a dining room, a study, a kitchen and a utility room.

The first floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom as well as a master bedroom with an en suite and a dressing room.

The home is located on Marine Parade in Gorleston, overlooking the promenade and the sea beyond. - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The property is within a third of an acre and has a south-west facing garden - Credit: Darby & Liffen

The home is within an enclosed corner plot with about a third of an acre of land and a south-west facing garden.

There is also a large clay brick driveway and garage with an adjoined annexe.

Located on Marine Parade, the Bells Road shopping area is a short walk away.

There are retail parks a short drive away and schools for all ages easily accessible.

PROPERTY FACTS

Marine Parade, Gorleston

Guide Price: £1,300,000

Darby & Liffen, 01493 600411, www.darbyandliffenea.co.uk