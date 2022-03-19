Edwardian home in Gorleston's Marine Parade selling for £1.3m
- Credit: Darby & Liffen
This 'charming and elegant' four-bed house on the popular Gorleston seafront is on the market for £1.3m.
The detached home is Edwardian, built circa 1907 with uninterrupted views of the promenade and cliff-top gardens.
The house has lots of period features such as ornate coving and ceiling moulds as well as picture rails, sash windows and partly pitched ceilings.
The ground floor has two reception rooms, a dining room, a study, a kitchen and a utility room.
The first floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom as well as a master bedroom with an en suite and a dressing room.
The home is within an enclosed corner plot with about a third of an acre of land and a south-west facing garden.
There is also a large clay brick driveway and garage with an adjoined annexe.
Located on Marine Parade, the Bells Road shopping area is a short walk away.
There are retail parks a short drive away and schools for all ages easily accessible.
PROPERTY FACTS
Marine Parade, Gorleston
Guide Price: £1,300,000
Darby & Liffen, 01493 600411, www.darbyandliffenea.co.uk