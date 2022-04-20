News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
See inside 'modern' four-bedroom home on sale for £470k in Gorleston

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:11 PM April 20, 2022
The garden house, with a gable roof and large windows, overlooks the garden - Credit: Homes & Land

A four-bedroom family home minutes from the seafront in Gorleston is on the market for £470,000.

The home in Carrel Road has been described by agent Homes & Land as "beautifully presented and modern in a popular town".

The 'modern' four-bed in Gorleston is on sale for £470k - Credit: Homes & Land

The sitting room has French doors to the garden and a feature electric fireplace - Credit: Homes & Land

On the left of the property is the lounge with a feature electric fireplace and French doors to the garden.

There is also a large garage.

On the right are the dining room, kitchen and garden room with a vaulted ceiling, large windows and French doors to the garden.

The dining room is at the front of the property with a bay window - Credit: Homes & Land

The kitchen is between the garden room and the utility room - Credit: Homes & Land

There is also a study, a toilet and a utility room on the ground floor.

The first floor contains four bedrooms, two at the front and two at the back, and the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite.

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Homes & Land

The family bathroom has a heated towel rack and a bath - Credit: Homes & Land

The garden is low-maintenance, with artificial grass and a patio for outdoor furniture.

The property, in a cul-de-sac, is just over a mile from Marine Parade in Gorleston.

It is also minutes from James Paget Hospital.

One of the four bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Homes & Land

The garden has artificial grass and a patio area for outdoor furniture - Credit: Homes & Land

PROPERTY FACTS

Carrel Road, Gorleston

Guide price: £470,000

Homes & Land, 01493 805888, www.homesandland.uk

Great Yarmouth News

