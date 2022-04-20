Gallery
See inside 'modern' four-bedroom home on sale for £470k in Gorleston
- Credit: Homes & Land
A four-bedroom family home minutes from the seafront in Gorleston is on the market for £470,000.
The home in Carrel Road has been described by agent Homes & Land as "beautifully presented and modern in a popular town".
On the left of the property is the lounge with a feature electric fireplace and French doors to the garden.
There is also a large garage.
On the right are the dining room, kitchen and garden room with a vaulted ceiling, large windows and French doors to the garden.
There is also a study, a toilet and a utility room on the ground floor.
The first floor contains four bedrooms, two at the front and two at the back, and the family bathroom.
The master bedroom has a dressing area and an en suite.
The garden is low-maintenance, with artificial grass and a patio for outdoor furniture.
The property, in a cul-de-sac, is just over a mile from Marine Parade in Gorleston.
It is also minutes from James Paget Hospital.
PROPERTY FACTS
Carrel Road, Gorleston
Guide price: £470,000
Homes & Land, 01493 805888, www.homesandland.uk