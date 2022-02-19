Revealed: Most and least expensive streets in Great Yarmouth borough
- Credit: Fine and Country
Roads in the borough of Great Yarmouth with the highest and lowest price tags have been revealed.
Homes sales company Property Solvers has created a list of the most and least expensive streets in the NR29, NR30 and NR31 postcodes based on house sales.
The most expensive street was Gorleston's Marine Parade.
Data shows that based on six sales the average price on the beachfront road is £512,500.
Kennel Loke in Gorleston was the second most expensive street, with an average house sale price of £505,000 based on three sales.
In third place was High Road in Burgh Castle. It had an average sale price of £481,250 based on eight sales.
In the least expensive street stakes, Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth came out on top with an average house price sale of £55,000 based on seven sales.
The second placed least expensive street was South Market Road in Great Yarmouth, with an average price of £63,388 based on nine sales.
In third place was Great Yarmouth's Howard Street South with an average sale price of £66,331 based on three sales.
Most Read
- 1 'It was there when I last looked' - Tree falls in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region
- 3 Storm Eunice in Great Yarmouth: Winds ramp up in town
- 4 Court order bans people from Gorleston home
- 5 Great Yarmouth town centre: Calm before Storm Eunice?
- 6 Storm Eunice leaves over 14,000 homes in Norfolk without power
- 7 Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man
- 8 Weather warning issued for Norfolk as winds of 50mph expected
- 9 Storm Eunice: How the day unfolded in pictures
- 10 That was the storm that was - how heavy winds battered borough
Property Solvers monitored house price sales since 2016 based on data from the Land Registry and used streets with at least three sales.
The company's co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “It’s worth noting that in recent years a property in Mill Road (NR31) sold for £880,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £48,140 and under in Winterton Valley Estate (NR29), Pine Green (NR31) and Cerdic Place (NR30)."
The most expensive streets (name of road followed by average price and number of sales)
Marine Parade , Gorleston: £512,500
Kennel Loke, Gorleston: £505,000
High Road, Burgh Castle: £481,250
Priory Road, St Olaves: £475,636
Warren Road, Gorleston: £471,100
Marine Parade, Gorleston: £468,333
Cliff Lane, Gorleston: £439,000
West End, West Caister: £435,000
Burgh Road, Bradwell: £433,333
Hobland Road, Bradwell: £429,666
The least expensive streets
Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth: £55,000
South Market Road, Great Yarmouth: £63,388
Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth: £66,331
Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth: £68,332
Britannia Road, Great Yarmouth: £69,666
Town Wall Mews, Great Yarmouth: £71,000
Malakoff Road, Great Yarmouth: £72,666
Napoleon Place, Great Yarmouth: £73,833
Camden Road, Great Yarmouth: £75,400
Albion Road, Great Yarmouth: £75,437