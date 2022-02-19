Revealed: Most and least expensive streets in Great Yarmouth borough

This house on Marine Parade in Gorleston was sold in 2018 for £750,000 - Credit: Fine and Country

Roads in the borough of Great Yarmouth with the highest and lowest price tags have been revealed.

Homes sales company Property Solvers has created a list of the most and least expensive streets in the NR29, NR30 and NR31 postcodes based on house sales.

The most expensive street was Gorleston's Marine Parade.

Data shows that based on six sales the average price on the beachfront road is £512,500.

Kennel Loke in Gorleston was the second most expensive street, with an average house sale price of £505,000 based on three sales.

In third place was High Road in Burgh Castle. It had an average sale price of £481,250 based on eight sales.

In the least expensive street stakes, Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth came out on top with an average house price sale of £55,000 based on seven sales.

Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

The second placed least expensive street was South Market Road in Great Yarmouth, with an average price of £63,388 based on nine sales.

In third place was Great Yarmouth's Howard Street South with an average sale price of £66,331 based on three sales.

Property Solvers monitored house price sales since 2016 based on data from the Land Registry and used streets with at least three sales.

The company's co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “It’s worth noting that in recent years a property in Mill Road (NR31) sold for £880,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £48,140 and under in Winterton Valley Estate (NR29), Pine Green (NR31) and Cerdic Place (NR30)."

The most expensive streets (name of road followed by average price and number of sales)

Marine Parade , Gorleston: £512,500

Kennel Loke, Gorleston: £505,000

High Road, Burgh Castle: £481,250

Priory Road, St Olaves: £475,636

Warren Road, Gorleston: £471,100

Marine Parade, Gorleston: £468,333

Cliff Lane, Gorleston: £439,000

West End, West Caister: £435,000

Burgh Road, Bradwell: £433,333

Hobland Road, Bradwell: £429,666

The least expensive streets

Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth: £55,000

South Market Road, Great Yarmouth: £63,388

Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth: £66,331

Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth: £68,332

Britannia Road, Great Yarmouth: £69,666

Town Wall Mews, Great Yarmouth: £71,000

Malakoff Road, Great Yarmouth: £72,666

Napoleon Place, Great Yarmouth: £73,833

Camden Road, Great Yarmouth: £75,400

Albion Road, Great Yarmouth: £75,437