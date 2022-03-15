New row of beach huts planned due to cliff erosion
- Credit: Liz Coates
A parish council is bidding to site up to ten beach huts on a scenic clifftop which boasts panoramic views out to sea.
Some six huts are haphazardly perched at Rottenstone Lane in Scratby just feet from the cliff edge - the remains of 20 which once sat in two neat rows.
To protect them from erosion and make the best use of the popular wave-watching spot, the parish council wants to move the huts back and add up to four more - while also sprucing up the area.
The plans had worried beach hut owners who feared losing their "safe haven" which for one family was "a place where we can all feel happy in the world".
Speaking at Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council meeting on Monday Carol Kelly of The Esplanade begged members to consider the huts as "much more than sheds" and a key factor in her family's well-being.
The meeting also heard from Sharon Dutton the owner of Mr Blue Sky who had invested £10,000 in her beach hut just over three years ago.
Chairman Andy Grant said the space included "a wonky fence", "dodgy privet" and some beach huts that had been "plonked".
Most Read
- 1 Couple share 'numbness of pain' after losing twin to stillbirth
- 2 Shock as gym shuts suddenly amid charity trust collapse
- 3 Bid to dismantle redundant gas holder
- 4 500th patient dies with Covid at James Paget University Hospital
- 5 'No pride anymore' - Neighbour speaks out on antisocial behaviour
- 6 Two 'sweet-natured' dogs that have never been walked look for new home
- 7 Newsagent granted licence to sell alcohol from 6am
- 8 Police patrol two areas of town under Street Safe scheme
- 9 Sentinel Leisure ceases trading - which sites does it run?
- 10 11 of our readers' favourite beaches in Norfolk
Members discussed how they would regularise the huts and if those that had been well maintained could stay.
Kathryn Wendt said: "I am very much for the people who have looked after their huts and love being there but we need to develop a criteria for the type of beach huts that we want.
"We cannot differentiate and say the people that look after their huts can have one but not the other people."
Phil Nathan said: "The most important thing for us is that we move them as far away as possible from the cliffs."
The beach hut plans were supported by Peter Holley who said: "Everyone in Britain wants one."
The council resolved to seek planning permission for up to ten huts and to tackle the owners they believed were in breach of tenancy.
Two could be moved back, they said, and two others would be offered first refusal on any new ones.
They also resolved to move the raised bund, box flower beds, and to replace hedging. Although some huts have electricity the new ones would not, they said.
After the meeting Mrs Kelly said she felt reassured and that the owners had been listened to.