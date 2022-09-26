News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New guide price for Great Yarmouth property 'with potential'

James Weeds

Published: 5:24 PM September 26, 2022
Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

The rear entrance to the Gordon Terrace property, which goes up for auction on October 26 with Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A fixer-upper close to Great Yarmouth seafront is going back under the hammer with a revised guide price.

The "deceptively large" mid-terrace property on Gordon Terrace, Crown Road, went unsold at auction in September and has been re-listed with a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000.

The vacant property, which dates from 1885, has had roofing work carried out, but Auction House East Anglia said the four-bed property requires further refurbishment to "realise its full potential".

Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

Work has started on the Gordon Terrace property, but more is to be done for it to "realise its potential". - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Auction House East Anglia said there is the option to redevelop the property into two units, subject to the necessary consent being obtained.

Currently, the mid-terrace is spread out over three floors and has a bathroom, a kitchen, a lounge and a utility room.

Outside, it shares a front courtyard with its neighbouring properties and there is also rear access.

The property has electric heating and double glazing throughout most of the property and is said to benefit from a 100mm external webertherm insulated render.

Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

Tucked away between houses on Crown Road sits the Gordon Terrace property which goes under the hammer in October. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The Gordon Terrace property is due back at auction on October 26.

For more information, visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/115841

