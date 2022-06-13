Two Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show

Presenter Tommy Walsh was in Norfolk to speak to the buyers of two properties in Gorleston and Norwich. - Credit: PA

Two Norfolk properties have featured on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer.

A house in Gorleston and two Norwich flats were among the properties featured in two episodes.

In an episode that aired on June 7, presenter Tommy Walsh visited a property in Gorleston.

It was a two-bed end-of-terrace up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £130,000.

He said the kitchen was tired but a good size and that little work was needed in the bedrooms.

He recommended tearing down the dated and homemade conservatory and building an extension.

It had a west-facing garden with views of a neighbouring playing field.

Despite the work needed, Walsh said the property had "real big potential".

The house was bought in October 2021 by budding developer and mother-of-two Charmaine.

When Tommy returned, Charmaine has given the property new life, with a new kitchen and bathroom, a lick of paint and new floors.

She planned to use the property for short-term lets and holiday lets.

Amie Swallow from Howards Estate Agents valued it in March 2022 at £190,000 to £200,000 or £750pcm (per calendar month).

Charmaine said: "It worked out really great, I'm really pleased."

An episode on May 11 featured a property in Heigham Street in Norwich.

The ex-office of a print shop had planning permission to be turned into two flats with an auction guide price of £150,000 to £170,000.

The plans had one flat downstairs with the narrow garage converted into a new kitchen and two bedrooms both with en suites.

The other flat upstairs had one bedroom, a kitchen/living area and a bathroom.

The property was bought in October 2021 by Peter who owns an insurance business and develops properties in his free time.

Upstairs he installed a new kitchen and made an open-plan living space. Downstairs was yet to be finished.

Bryan Baxter from Auction House valued downstairs (once renovated) at £150,000 or £700pcm, and upstairs at £135,000 or £600pcm.

Homes Under the Hammer is a daytime BBC show that visits properties across the country which are available for purchase by auction.

It then follows the journey of buyers as they renovate their properties.