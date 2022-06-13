Two Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show
- Credit: PA
Two Norfolk properties have featured on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer.
A house in Gorleston and two Norwich flats were among the properties featured in two episodes.
In an episode that aired on June 7, presenter Tommy Walsh visited a property in Gorleston.
It was a two-bed end-of-terrace up for auction with a guide price of £90,000 to £130,000.
He said the kitchen was tired but a good size and that little work was needed in the bedrooms.
He recommended tearing down the dated and homemade conservatory and building an extension.
It had a west-facing garden with views of a neighbouring playing field.
Most Read
- 1 Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum
- 2 Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house
- 3 Harbour, Yare, or Kevin? Public name suggestions flood in for new bridge
- 4 Survey work to be conducted at Great Yarmouth A47 roundabout
- 5 Gin and cake stalls draw huge crowds at seaside festival
- 6 Plant-based pop-up set for takeover at seaside terrace
- 7 Enjoy afternoon sea or fish and chips al fresco after pub's garden revamp
- 8 How the Gloucester shipwreck will put Great Yarmouth on the maritime map
- 9 Great Yarmouth bridge closing next week for roadworks
- 10 Taxi driver 'overwhelmed by support' after car broken into
Despite the work needed, Walsh said the property had "real big potential".
The house was bought in October 2021 by budding developer and mother-of-two Charmaine.
When Tommy returned, Charmaine has given the property new life, with a new kitchen and bathroom, a lick of paint and new floors.
She planned to use the property for short-term lets and holiday lets.
Amie Swallow from Howards Estate Agents valued it in March 2022 at £190,000 to £200,000 or £750pcm (per calendar month).
Charmaine said: "It worked out really great, I'm really pleased."
An episode on May 11 featured a property in Heigham Street in Norwich.
The ex-office of a print shop had planning permission to be turned into two flats with an auction guide price of £150,000 to £170,000.
The plans had one flat downstairs with the narrow garage converted into a new kitchen and two bedrooms both with en suites.
The other flat upstairs had one bedroom, a kitchen/living area and a bathroom.
The property was bought in October 2021 by Peter who owns an insurance business and develops properties in his free time.
Upstairs he installed a new kitchen and made an open-plan living space. Downstairs was yet to be finished.
Bryan Baxter from Auction House valued downstairs (once renovated) at £150,000 or £700pcm, and upstairs at £135,000 or £600pcm.
Homes Under the Hammer is a daytime BBC show that visits properties across the country which are available for purchase by auction.
It then follows the journey of buyers as they renovate their properties.