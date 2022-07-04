Quaint Caister cottage fixer-upper goes under the hammer

A quaint end of terrace thatched cottage in Caister will be available at action at the end of July. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A quaint Caister cottage with a thatched roof will be going up for auction at the end of July.

The two-bedroom fixer-upper on Beach Road will be going under the hammer on July 27 with a guide price of between £100,000 and £120,000.

The end-terraced cottage, which had been occupied by the same owners since 1946, is now in need of full restoration and could be transformed into a family home or holiday residence.

The property offers two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a utility area leading to a garden room which is said to be in a poor state of repair.

Gated access to the side of the property leads to the rear garden which is also in need of major attention, the auction house said.

A timber summerhouse is tucked within the overgrowth at the rear of the property.

To the front of the property are a parking area and a garden enclosed by picket fencing.

For more information, visit Auction House East Anglia's website.

