Quaint Caister cottage fixer-upper goes under the hammer

Published:
1:33 PM July 4, 2022
A quaint Caister cottage with a thatched roof will be going up for auction at the end of July.
The two-bedroom fixer-upper on Beach Road will be going under the hammer on July 27 with a guide price of between £100,000 and £120,000.
One of the two bedrooms inside the Caister thatched cottage which will be going under auction at the end of July.
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
The end-terraced cottage, which had been occupied by the same owners since 1946, is now in need of full restoration and could be transformed into a family home or holiday residence.
The property offers two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a utility area leading to a garden room which is said to be in a poor state of repair.
Auction House East Anglia said the rear of the Caister property is in need of major attention.
Gated access to the side of the property leads to the rear garden which is also in need of major attention, the auction house said.
A timber summerhouse is tucked within the overgrowth at the rear of the property.
To the front of the property are a parking area and a garden enclosed by picket fencing.
The Caister fixer-upper will enter the auction room with a guide price of between £100,000 and £120,000.
For more information, visit Auction House East Anglia's website.
The bathroom is out to date inside the Caister thatched cottage.
A utility room leads to the rear garden at the Caister cottage.
The kitchen inside the Caister thatched cottage will need a bit of work done.
The side of the kitchen inside the Caister cottage which will be going under the hammer on July 27.
The living room inside the Caister cottage is in need of tidying up.
One of the two bedrooms inside the Caister thatched roof cottage which will be going under the hammer on July 27.
