Quaint Caister cottage fixer-upper goes under the hammer

James Weeds

Published: 1:33 PM July 4, 2022
A quaint end of terrace thatched cottage in Caister will be available at action at the end of July. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A quaint Caister cottage with a thatched roof will be going up for auction at the end of July.

The two-bedroom fixer-upper on Beach Road will be going under the hammer on July 27 with a guide price of between £100,000 and £120,000.

One of the two bedrooms inside the Caister thatched cottage which will be going under auction at the end of July. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The end-terraced cottage, which had been occupied by the same owners since 1946, is now in need of full restoration and could be transformed into a family home or holiday residence.

The property offers two reception rooms, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a utility area leading to a garden room which is said to be in a poor state of repair.

Auction House East Anglia said the rear of the Caister property is in need of major attention. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Gated access to the side of the property leads to the rear garden which is also in need of major attention, the auction house said. 
A timber summerhouse is tucked within the overgrowth at the rear of the property.

To the front of the property are a parking area and a garden enclosed by picket fencing.

The Caister fixer-upper will enter the auction room with a guide price of between £100,000 and £120,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

For more information, visit Auction House East Anglia's website.

The bathroom is out to date inside the Caister thatched cottage. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A utility room leads to the rear garden at the Caister cottage. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The kitchen inside the Caister thatched cottage will need a bit of work done. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The side of the kitchen inside the Caister cottage which will be going under the hammer on July 27. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The living room inside the Caister cottage is in need of tidying up. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

One of the two bedrooms inside the Caister thatched roof cottage which will be going under the hammer on July 27. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia


