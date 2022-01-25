Former pub and nightclub up for auction in Great Yarmouth

The former Winners pub at Great Yarmouth, which is up for sale at auction. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A former pub and nightclub with “unspoilt views” of Great Yarmouth’s beach and close to the build of the third river crossing is up for auction.

The former Winners public house, located at the southern end of the Golden Mile, could offer a “rare and valuable” opportunity along the town’s seafront.

Its owners, Graham and Rosemary, have decided to part from the building - which was most recently being used as three flats and storage space - as they hope to retire.

They took over the site in 1997 until the pub ceased to operate in 2009 when the recession hit and it was no longer viable at the time.

But with a prime seafront location set within a third of an acre, they believe it has masses of potential for anyone with “a great idea and enthusiasm”.

It is currently being advertised with Auction House East Anglia - with the official auction set to take place on Wednesday, February 4.

On its website it states: “The property is now vacant and in need of upgrading or redevelopment and has enormous potential for a wide range of uses with access to South Beach Parade and Monument Road.

“Currently the ground floor is arranged as extensive open plan bar area, separate café area and storage.

“The first floor consists of a large two-bedroom apartment with sea views and two one-bedroom apartments (all self-contained).

“There are also extensive cellars, garaging, workshops and a generous parking area suitable for a number of vehicles or redevelopment.”

The building, believed to have been built in the 1930s, is within walking distance of the new third river crossing with direct access to the A47 - opening in early 2023 - and overlooking the beach and seafront.

Rosemary, the current owner, said: “The beauty down there is that the whole area is developing. It’s very close to the new river crossing which will bring huge benefits to that area and gives direct access to Gorleston.

“It also has an amazing, unspoilt view over the beach and dunes.

“There is so much you could do. There are residentials flats on the first floor so you could develop that more.

“You could open a licenced restaurant or pub of some kind or even a drive thru. It could be whatever you want it to be – subject to planning of course.”