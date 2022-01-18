Tucked-away house in same family for over 100 years up for sale
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A seaside house, home to generations of the same family for at least 100 years, is up for sale.
The property, which requires total renovation and is not connected to mains water, has been largely left to wrack and ruin - it's owner living mainly in a single room.
Photographs show remnants of his possessions piled up, including a walking stick and pedal bike.
The three-bedroom house in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, is going under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on February 9, several years after the occupant died with no immediate family.
Auctions manager Robert Hurst said he understood the man's parents and grandparents had lived in the house which likely dated from the 1800s and stood in a large 1.5 acre plot.
Since the owner had no immediate family and died without a will efforts had been made to trace relatives who were now selling the house.
He said it had been rendered and was difficult to value, but a guide price of £375,000 had been set.
Doing it up would be an option for buyers, as would demolishing the house and building a new home in the substantial plot.
The sale particulars also include drawings showing a proposal for eight bungalows on the site, which is a short walk the beach.
The sale includes a Norfolk flint barn which is not listed.
In common with a dwindling number of Norfolk homes the house has its own private water supply fed from a well and is not connected to the mains.
The details say: "This three bedroom property is set well back from the road and backs onto open farmland.
"It has been in the same ownership for over 100 years and is now to be sold with vacant possession.
"It is in need of complete modernisation and improvement."
The plot is said to offer "significant development potential."
The sale will be live-streamed on February 9 when 53 lots including two Great Yarmouth guest houses will go under the hammer along with Winners public house in South Beach Parade.
Viewing is by appointment only.
For times call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100.