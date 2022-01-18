News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Tucked-away house in same family for over 100 years up for sale

Liz Coates

Published: 4:28 PM January 18, 2022
A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

The same family occupied this house tucked away in Scratby for more than 100 years until the last occupant died, leaving no immediate relatives.

A seaside house, home to generations of the same family for at least 100 years, is up for sale.

The property, which requires total renovation and is not connected to mains water, has been largely left to wrack and ruin - it's owner living mainly in a single room.

Photographs show remnants of his possessions piled up, including a walking stick and pedal bike. 

The three-bedroom house in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, is going under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on February 9, several years after the occupant died with no immediate family.

House occupied by generations of same family in Scratby up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

27, Beach Road, Scratby has been occupied by the same family for generations.

Auctions manager Robert Hurst said he understood the man's parents and grandparents had lived in the house which likely dated from the 1800s and stood in a large 1.5 acre plot.

Since the owner had no immediate family and died without a will efforts had been made to trace relatives who were now selling the house.

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

27, Beach Road, Scratby has its own private water supply and a well.

He said it had been rendered and was difficult to value, but a guide price of £375,000 had been set.

Doing it up would be an option for buyers, as would demolishing the house and building a new home in the substantial plot.

The sale particulars also include drawings showing a proposal for eight bungalows on the site, which is a short walk the beach.

The sale includes a Norfolk flint barn which is not listed.

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

A Norfolk flint barn is included in the sale of 27, Beach Road, Scratby.

In common with a dwindling number of Norfolk homes the house has its own private water supply fed from a well and is not connected to the mains.

The details say: "This three bedroom property is set well back from the road and backs onto open farmland.


A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

27, Beach Road, Scratby requires full modernisation, but is set in a large plot close to a popular beach and has outbuildings.

"It has been in the same ownership for over 100 years and is now to be sold with vacant possession.

"It is in need of complete modernisation and improvement."

The plot is said to offer "significant development potential."

The sale will be live-streamed on February 9 when 53 lots including two Great Yarmouth guest houses will go under the hammer along with Winners public house in South Beach Parade.

A house lived in my multiple generations of the same family in Scratby is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

One of the bedrooms at 27, Beach Road, Scratby.

Viewing is by appointment only.

For times call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505100.

A house lived in by multiple generations of the same family in Scratby is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

One of the bedrooms at 27, Beach Road, Scratby, which is up for sale after its owner died ending more than a century of the same family's ownership.

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

The kitchen at 27, Beach Road, Scratby, which the agents say is ripe for renovation.

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

27, Beach Road, Scratby, is set in a 1.5 acre plot - enough space for eight bungalows according to the sales listing.

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

An outbuilding forming part of the sale which includes 27, Beach Road, Scratby.

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

27, Scratby Road, is set well back from the road. It has come on the market after its owner died alone, ending more than 100 years of family occupation.


