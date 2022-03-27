Seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast on the market for £450k

This seafront bed and breakfast is on the market with William H Brown for £450,000. - Credit: William H Brown

This seafront 11-bed house overlooking the Venetian Water Ways in Great Yarmouth is on the market for £450k.

Described as being on a "fabulous plot", the property is currently used as a nine room bed and breakfast, with a two bedroom detached annexe where the owners live.

The exterior of the property is bright white with pale blue details. - Credit: William H Brown

The home looks over Great Yarmouth's Venetian water ways and beach. - Credit: William H Brown

The pretty building has a bright exterior with pretty pale blue details.

The ground floor of the main house has a large dining room, a lounge, a reception room with a statement staircase, a kitchen and one of the guest bedrooms.

The property's lounge, which leads to the reception room. - Credit: William H Brown

The statement staircase of the property. - Credit: William H Brown

The first floor has five more bedrooms, all of which have en-suites.

The main kitchen of the bed and breakfast which has two ovens, two dishwashers and two sinks. - Credit: William H Brown

The second floor of the house contains two storage areas and the final two bedrooms with their own bathrooms.

One of the bedrooms in the main house with sea views. - Credit: William H Brown

One of the guest bedrooms of the property. - Credit: William H Brown

A basement is being utilised as an office and a laundry room.

Another three bedrooms are located in the detached annexe, along with a second kitchen and lounge.

Three further bathrooms are in the annexe.

The detached annexe where the owners of the bed and breakfast reside. - Credit: William H Brown

Ample off-road parking is located at the rear of the property.

PROPERTY FACTS

North Drive, Great Yarmouth

Guide Price: £450,000

William H Brown, 01493 331144, www.williamhbrown.co.uk