News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast on the market for £450k

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:00 PM March 27, 2022
The seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

This seafront bed and breakfast is on the market with William H Brown for £450,000. - Credit: William H Brown

This seafront 11-bed house overlooking the Venetian Water Ways in Great Yarmouth is on the market for £450k.

Described as being on a "fabulous plot", the property is currently used as a nine room bed and breakfast, with a two bedroom detached annexe where the owners live.

The exterior of the seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The exterior of the property is bright white with pale blue details. - Credit: William H Brown

The sea views and views of the Venetian Water Ways of the seafront bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The home looks over Great Yarmouth's Venetian water ways and beach. - Credit: William H Brown

The pretty building has a bright exterior with pretty pale blue details.

The ground floor of the main house has a large dining room, a lounge, a reception room with a statement staircase, a kitchen and one of the guest bedrooms.

The lounge of the seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The property's lounge, which leads to the reception room. - Credit: William H Brown

The staircase of the seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The statement staircase of the property. - Credit: William H Brown

The first floor has five more bedrooms, all of which have en-suites.

The kitchen of the seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The main kitchen of the bed and breakfast which has two ovens, two dishwashers and two sinks. - Credit: William H Brown

The second floor of the house contains two storage areas and the final two bedrooms with their own bathrooms.

A bedroom of the seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

One of the bedrooms in the main house with sea views. - Credit: William H Brown

A bedroom of the seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

One of the guest bedrooms of the property. - Credit: William H Brown

A basement is being utilised as an office and a laundry room.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands
  2. 2 Lifeboat takes matters into own hands with DIY beach solution
  3. 3 What we know about the Haven pub fire so far
  1. 4 Police car at scene of Haven Bridge pub fire incident
  2. 5 Flavours Festival cooks up a treat for town centre visitors
  3. 6 Haven Bridge pub fire made leaseholder 'sick to his stomach'
  4. 7 Former nurses' home sells for £90,000
  5. 8 Haven Bridge pub had been unregistered HMO days before blaze
  6. 9 'We were hungry all the time' - Norwich man, 99, shares harrowing POW stories
  7. 10 Man 'hit by bus' reveals dreadful headaches as police probe CCTV

Another three bedrooms are located in the detached annexe, along with a second kitchen and lounge.

Three further bathrooms are in the annexe.

The detached annexe of the seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast in North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

The detached annexe where the owners of the bed and breakfast reside. - Credit: William H Brown

Ample off-road parking is located at the rear of the property.

PROPERTY FACTS

North Drive, Great Yarmouth

Guide Price: £450,000

William H Brown, 01493 331144, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Kirsty Mile, James Rose, Fay Pullinger outside a chip stall.

Chip stall owners 'battling' on despite rising costs

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach and promenade at Gorleston. A weekend of warm and sunny weather. May 2012 Picture

Bystanders rescue 'fully-clothed' woman who walked into sea

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Winter Gardens in Great YarmouthByline: Sonya Duncan

The 9 Great Yarmouth projects being funded by the £20.1m Town Deal cash

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon