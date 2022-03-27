Seafront 11-bedroom bed and breakfast on the market for £450k
- Credit: William H Brown
This seafront 11-bed house overlooking the Venetian Water Ways in Great Yarmouth is on the market for £450k.
Described as being on a "fabulous plot", the property is currently used as a nine room bed and breakfast, with a two bedroom detached annexe where the owners live.
The pretty building has a bright exterior with pretty pale blue details.
The ground floor of the main house has a large dining room, a lounge, a reception room with a statement staircase, a kitchen and one of the guest bedrooms.
The first floor has five more bedrooms, all of which have en-suites.
The second floor of the house contains two storage areas and the final two bedrooms with their own bathrooms.
A basement is being utilised as an office and a laundry room.
Most Read
- 1 Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands
- 2 Lifeboat takes matters into own hands with DIY beach solution
- 3 What we know about the Haven pub fire so far
- 4 Police car at scene of Haven Bridge pub fire incident
- 5 Flavours Festival cooks up a treat for town centre visitors
- 6 Haven Bridge pub fire made leaseholder 'sick to his stomach'
- 7 Former nurses' home sells for £90,000
- 8 Haven Bridge pub had been unregistered HMO days before blaze
- 9 'We were hungry all the time' - Norwich man, 99, shares harrowing POW stories
- 10 Man 'hit by bus' reveals dreadful headaches as police probe CCTV
Another three bedrooms are located in the detached annexe, along with a second kitchen and lounge.
Three further bathrooms are in the annexe.
Ample off-road parking is located at the rear of the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
North Drive, Great Yarmouth
Guide Price: £450,000
William H Brown, 01493 331144, www.williamhbrown.co.uk