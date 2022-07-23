Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale

A coastal property with its own heated swimming pool and sauna has gone on the market for £575k - Credit: Minors & Brady

Ever dreamed of having your own heated swimming pool in the back garden?

This could become a reality as this coastal home in south Norfolk has gone on the market for £575k.

The heated swimming pool at this Hopton home can be used all year round - Credit: Minors & Brady

Situated in Hopton-on-Sea south of Gorleston, this "unique and beautiful" four-bed detached bungalow has been finished to an "extremely high standard" throughout.

As well as having a heated swimming pool, the property also comes with a two-person sauna in its private garden.

The property has a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The open plan kitchen and dining room offers ample space for entertaining and the bungalow has four double bedrooms alongside two bathrooms.

The Hopton home as a large, comfortable living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The village of Hopton is only a short distance from Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and has sandy beaches close by.

The Hopton home as two bathrooms, one of which is an en-suite - Credit: Minors & Brady

Hopton has a number of local amenities including pubs, restaurants, schools and a post office.

It is also well known for being the host of the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

One of the four bedrooms on offer at this Hopton home - Credit: Minors & Brady

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac there is also a large driveway providing plenty of space for off-road parking.

There is lots of space for off-road parking at this south Norfolk home - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Potters Drive, Hopton

Guide Price: £575,000

Minors & Brady Lowestoft, 01502 455049