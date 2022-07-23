News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:07 PM July 23, 2022
A coastal property with its own heated swimming pool and sauna has gone on the market for £575k

A coastal property with its own heated swimming pool and sauna has gone on the market for £575k - Credit: Minors & Brady

Ever dreamed of having your own heated swimming pool in the back garden?

This could become a reality as this coastal home in south Norfolk has gone on the market for £575k.

The heated swimming pool at this Hopton home can be used all year round

The heated swimming pool at this Hopton home can be used all year round - Credit: Minors & Brady

Situated in Hopton-on-Sea south of Gorleston, this "unique and beautiful" four-bed detached bungalow has been finished to an "extremely high standard" throughout.

As well as having a heated swimming pool, the property also comes with a two-person sauna in its private garden.

The property has a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room

The property has a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The open plan kitchen and dining room offers ample space for entertaining and the bungalow has four double bedrooms alongside two bathrooms.

The Hopton home as a large, comfortable living room

The Hopton home as a large, comfortable living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The village of Hopton is only a short distance from Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and has sandy beaches close by.

The Hopton home as two bathrooms, one of which is an en-suite

The Hopton home as two bathrooms, one of which is an en-suite - Credit: Minors & Brady

Hopton has a number of local amenities including pubs, restaurants, schools and a post office.

It is also well known for being the host of the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

One of the four bedrooms on offer at this Hopton home

One of the four bedrooms on offer at this Hopton home - Credit: Minors & Brady

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac there is also a large driveway providing plenty of space for off-road parking. 

There is lots of space for off-road parking at this south Norfolk home

There is lots of space for off-road parking at this south Norfolk home - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Potters Drive, Hopton

Guide Price: £575,000

Minors & Brady Lowestoft, 01502 455049

