Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale
- Credit: Minors & Brady
Ever dreamed of having your own heated swimming pool in the back garden?
This could become a reality as this coastal home in south Norfolk has gone on the market for £575k.
Situated in Hopton-on-Sea south of Gorleston, this "unique and beautiful" four-bed detached bungalow has been finished to an "extremely high standard" throughout.
As well as having a heated swimming pool, the property also comes with a two-person sauna in its private garden.
The open plan kitchen and dining room offers ample space for entertaining and the bungalow has four double bedrooms alongside two bathrooms.
The village of Hopton is only a short distance from Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft and has sandy beaches close by.
Hopton has a number of local amenities including pubs, restaurants, schools and a post office.
It is also well known for being the host of the World Indoor Bowls Championships.
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac there is also a large driveway providing plenty of space for off-road parking.
PROPERTY FACTS
Potters Drive, Hopton
Guide Price: £575,000
Minors & Brady Lowestoft, 01502 455049