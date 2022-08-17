News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Six Yarmouth flats producing £37,000 a year up for auction

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:41 AM August 17, 2022
Nelson Road South building

The four-storey property on Nelson Road South has six self-contained flats inside and has a guide price of £300,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A "high yielding residential investment" of six flats close to Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre is up for auction.

The winning bidder for a block of six self-contained flats on Nelson Road South could gain a yield of £37,000 per annum.

Going under the hammer on September 14 with Auction House East Anglia, the four-storey virtual freehold property has a guide price of £300,000.

The entrance hall to the Nelson Road property.

The Nelson Road South property contains three two-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom flats. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There are three two-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom flats, all with a kitchen and lounge, and they are currently producing a combined £725 per week.

Five of the rental properties contain shower rooms and one has a bathroom.

The rear courtyard is used by the basement flat. And each flat has a separate electricity, gas and water supply.

Nelson Road South rear courtyard

The courtyard to the Nelson Road South property is used by the basement flat. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is a 15-minute walk to the town centre and only a five-minute walk to the seafront, close to the Wellington Pier, Pleasure Beach and the new Marina Centre. 

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia said: "This is an ideal opportunity for an investor looking for a high-yielding investment."

The rear courtyard to the Nelson Road South property which goes under the hammer on September 14.

The rear courtyard to the Nelson Road South property which goes under the hammer on September 14. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia


