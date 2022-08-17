Six Yarmouth flats producing £37,000 a year up for auction

The four-storey property on Nelson Road South has six self-contained flats inside and has a guide price of £300,000. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A "high yielding residential investment" of six flats close to Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre is up for auction.

The winning bidder for a block of six self-contained flats on Nelson Road South could gain a yield of £37,000 per annum.

Going under the hammer on September 14 with Auction House East Anglia, the four-storey virtual freehold property has a guide price of £300,000.

There are three two-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom flats, all with a kitchen and lounge, and they are currently producing a combined £725 per week.

Five of the rental properties contain shower rooms and one has a bathroom.

The rear courtyard is used by the basement flat. And each flat has a separate electricity, gas and water supply.

The property is a 15-minute walk to the town centre and only a five-minute walk to the seafront, close to the Wellington Pier, Pleasure Beach and the new Marina Centre.

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia said: "This is an ideal opportunity for an investor looking for a high-yielding investment."

