Poll shows bias towards new-style homes on Gorleston's Marine Parade

Liz Coates

Published: 4:52 PM February 2, 2022
The changing face of Gorleston's Marine Parade

Concerns have been raised about the changing face of Gorleston's Marine Parade, as contemporary new homes replace period properties. - Credit: Fine and Country and Google Maps

As planners consider whether to allow another home to be bulldozed along Gorleston's Marine Parade our poll results are in.

Readers were asked whether they approved of contemporary new homes going up along the prestigious street, or if they thought they were out of character.

It came amid apparent division around what should be allowed along the stretch where a trend to knock down family houses and replace them with modern-style homes with angular lines and glazing has evolved.

70 Marine Parade

GONE: The house at 70, Marine Parade, Gorleston has been knocked down and is being replaced with something more similar to the house on its right at 69a. - Credit: Google Maps

Hundreds voted and the results of the poll show the largest group (58pc) said they supported the new homes and the need to "move with the times".

The remaining 42pc said they were "out of character."

A flurry of bids to batter down and then rebuild has sparked planning objections from people who say the homes are "like office buildings."

The latest to face the wrecking ball is the so-called mint mansion.

Two homes being sold off-plan in their place are being marketed by Aldreds for £600,000 and £550,000.

One has been sold subject to contract.

The mint mansion on Gorleston's Marine Parade

GONE: The 'mint mansion' at 60 Marine Parade has been knocked down and is being replaced with two modern, three-storey houses. - Credit: Google Maps

Dan Crawley of Aldreds said Marine Parade had always been popular and would continue to be so.

He said: "People love Marine Parade. It is one of the premier roads in the area. There are a lot of people that want to live there and some that want to build themselves a bespoke property."

He said the trend to knock down and rebuild in a new style was nothing new and would likely continue until developers ran out of candidates.

Bid to knock down Gorleston seafront home

GOING? A bid has been submitted to demolish a mock-Tudor chalet bungalow at 2 Gournay Avenue, Gorleston, which faces Marine Parade. - Credit: Google Maps

The latest property bidding to be demolished is at 2 Gournay Avenue.

The new design will reflect its mock-Tudor design and the side facing Marine Parade will feature perforated metal that conservationists have said they don't like the look of. 

The average house price along Marine Parade is over £560,000, with planning officers generally embracing the new designs as another evolution in style.

