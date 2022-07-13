Picturesque six-bed cottage and family home of 53 years goes up for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A "picture postcard" thatched cottage and beloved family home of more than 50 years has been put on the market.
This picturesque six-bed property in Thrigby Road, Filby, is currently being listed by Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £550,000 to £650,000.
The property, which was originally three cottages, has been combined into one spacious family home.
It was re-thatched in recent years and includes a one-bedroom annex in addition to several spacious main reception rooms and five bedrooms.
The Thatchers cottage has been in the same family since 1969 but now Andrew Davies and his brothers have decided it is time to part with it.
The 57-year-old, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, said: "It has been a fantastic family house for more than 50 years. I grew up there so we have lots of wonderful memories.
"But after we lost our parents you suddenly realise that a home is really the people and not the place.
"Unfortunately we just can't afford to keep it. We've had lots of happy times in the cottage but we have to move on."
The ground floor includes the lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory, day room, utility room, two shower rooms and a side hall providing access to a self-contained annex with a lounge, kitchen, double bedroom and a shower room.
On the first floor there are five bedrooms, a bathroom, a large loft area and an attic.
Outside there is also a large garden and extensive off-road parking.
Mr Davies added: "It's a quirky thatched house with beautiful old exposed beams and such a lovely character but it does need a fair amount of work to bring it up to modern standards.
"We would love if it became another family home, with grandparents. It is just ready-made for that.
"Alternatively, an annex for a grown-up child who can’t afford to buy their own home.
"Or it could easily become a two or three-bed holiday home or rental."
The property will go up for auction on Wednesday, July 27.
Property facts
Road: Thrigby Road, Filby
Price: £550,000 - £650,000
Auction House East Anglia: 01603 505 100/www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia