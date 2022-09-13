What are the three cheapest homes in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston?

The entrance to the ground floor flat close to Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Aldreds

There are many homes for sale in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston to suit all budgets.

We took a look at the three cheapest homes available in the borough that aren't currently up for auction.

Gorleston High Street

Inside one of the room of the £80,000 ground floor flat close to Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Aldreds

This ground floor flat just behind Gorleston High Street is on the market with Aldreds for £80,000.

Estate agents describe the property as "compact" and it contains a lounge and kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The bathroom to the ground floor flat close to Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Aldreds

The property has an entrance door and the kitchen contains base units with worktops and a sink with a drainer.

The bathroom contains a panel bath, hand basin and a low-level toilet.

The flat, which has a remainder of a 999-year lease is close to the shops, restaurants and the river.

South Market Road

The exterior to the South Market Road ground floor flat, which is on the market for £80,000. - Credit: Bycroft

The ground floor flat close to the town centre is on the market for £80,000.

Estate agents Bycroft said the property is an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers or investors.

The one-bedroom home has an open plan lounge and kitchen diner with a newly installed bathroom and double glazing.

The lounge and dining area lead to a large opening to the kitchen, which has a worktop with a range of base and wall units, a sink and mixer tap, and space and plumbing for a washing machine.

There is also space for an upright fridge freezer.

The bathroom has recently been fitted with a new toilet, vanity unit with a hand basin, mixer tap and a storage cupboard. There is a bath with an electric shower and screen, downlights and a heated towel rail.

Victoria Road, apartment

The Victoria Road property used to be a shop. - Credit: Howards

On the market for £45,000, this former shop close to Great Yarmouth seafront is not yet a home but has planning permission for a one-bedroom flat.

Howards estate agents said the work is "not for the faint-hearted", but the property could be a great investment for the right buyer.

The property contains two rooms and a separate bathroom.

This Victoria Road property will need some work to transform it into a one bedroom flat. - Credit: Howards

Room one has a concrete floor, double glazed windows to the front and side as well as double glazed doors to the rear. The room also contains a built-in cupboard.

The second room contains a tiled floor, a wooden window and leads to the bathroom, which currently has a toilet and sink.

The property also has a covered courtyard, with a uPVC double glazed door to the side.