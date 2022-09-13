What are the three cheapest homes in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston?
- Credit: Aldreds
There are many homes for sale in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston to suit all budgets.
We took a look at the three cheapest homes available in the borough that aren't currently up for auction.
Gorleston High Street
This ground floor flat just behind Gorleston High Street is on the market with Aldreds for £80,000.
Estate agents describe the property as "compact" and it contains a lounge and kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The property has an entrance door and the kitchen contains base units with worktops and a sink with a drainer.
The bathroom contains a panel bath, hand basin and a low-level toilet.
The flat, which has a remainder of a 999-year lease is close to the shops, restaurants and the river.
South Market Road
The ground floor flat close to the town centre is on the market for £80,000.
Most Read
- 1 The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub
- 2 Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road
- 3 Haven Bridge reopens after damage caused by heavy load
- 4 Traffic chaos after Great Yarmouth bridge forced to close
- 5 Queen's pageant master to lay flowers on Great Yarmouth seafront
- 6 Stunning night time drone shots showcase port's latest visitor
- 7 Mourners join pageantmaster Bruno Peek to lay flowers
- 8 Great Yarmouth stands up to hate following Pride attacks
- 9 Road closure in place for 20 weeks as work to fix pavements begins
- 10 Fake nesting cliff for more than 400 seabirds planned for Yarmouth
Estate agents Bycroft said the property is an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers or investors.
The one-bedroom home has an open plan lounge and kitchen diner with a newly installed bathroom and double glazing.
The lounge and dining area lead to a large opening to the kitchen, which has a worktop with a range of base and wall units, a sink and mixer tap, and space and plumbing for a washing machine.
There is also space for an upright fridge freezer.
The bathroom has recently been fitted with a new toilet, vanity unit with a hand basin, mixer tap and a storage cupboard. There is a bath with an electric shower and screen, downlights and a heated towel rail.
Victoria Road, apartment
On the market for £45,000, this former shop close to Great Yarmouth seafront is not yet a home but has planning permission for a one-bedroom flat.
Howards estate agents said the work is "not for the faint-hearted", but the property could be a great investment for the right buyer.
The property contains two rooms and a separate bathroom.
Room one has a concrete floor, double glazed windows to the front and side as well as double glazed doors to the rear. The room also contains a built-in cupboard.
The second room contains a tiled floor, a wooden window and leads to the bathroom, which currently has a toilet and sink.
The property also has a covered courtyard, with a uPVC double glazed door to the side.