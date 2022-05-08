Four-bed farmhouse with 0.75 acres for sale in Broadland village

A four-bed farmhouse in Thurne is on the market with Minors and Brady - Credit: Minors & Brady

With four bedrooms and a holiday let opportunity, this farmhouse in just under an acre of land is on the market for £750,000.

On the left of the ground floor is the sitting room, this leads on to the conservatory, which has views of the garden and French doors outside.

To the right is the dining room, the shower room, the study and the kitchen with integrated white appliances and red splash-back tiles.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. Both bathrooms have a panelled bath.

To the back of the property is 0.75 acres and mostly laid to lawn with mature trees and flower beds.

Outbuildings include the double garage, the shepherd's hut and a workshop.

The shepherd's hut has previously been used as a one-bed holiday let.

The property is in Thurne, a small Broadland village that takes its name from the river nearby. It is 13 miles from Yarmouth and 17 from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Common Lane, Thurne

Guide price: £750,000

Minors and Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk