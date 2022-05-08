News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Four-bed farmhouse with 0.75 acres for sale in Broadland village

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2022
Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

A four-bed farmhouse in Thurne is on the market with Minors and Brady - Credit: Minors & Brady

With four bedrooms and a holiday let opportunity, this farmhouse in just under an acre of land is on the market for £750,000.

On the left of the ground floor is the sitting room, this leads on to the conservatory, which has views of the garden and French doors outside.

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

The living room is large and connects to the conservatory - Credit: Minors & Brady

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

The conservatory overlooks the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the right is the dining room, the shower room, the study and the kitchen with integrated white appliances and red splash-back tiles.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom. Both bathrooms have a panelled bath.

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

The dining room is on the right of the property - Credit: Minors & Brady

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

The kitchen is done in a farmhouse style - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the back of the property is 0.75 acres and mostly laid to lawn with mature trees and flower beds.

Outbuildings include the double garage, the shepherd's hut and a workshop.

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

This room has French doors to the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

One of the four bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

The shepherd's hut has previously been used as a one-bed holiday let.

Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance called after man in 30s suffers fall in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Going green: The new vegan food hut making waves on the coast
  3. 3 Bid to demolish village post office shut due to Covid
  1. 4 Mum's drowning leads to new guidance on 'sophisticated' Broads cruisers
  2. 5 Take a first look at designs of the new 'Great Yarmouth Eye'
  3. 6 Boris Johnson buys slate to support seaside church roof appeal
  4. 7 The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk
  5. 8 21 photos showing the vibrant history of Regent Road in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 Crash between two lorries on A47 roundabout in Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 SURVEY: What are your experiences of GP surgeries in the borough?

The property is in Thurne, a small Broadland village that takes its name from the river nearby. It is 13 miles from Yarmouth and 17 from Norwich.

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

The en suite to the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

The garden is 0.75 acres and has outbuildings including a potential holiday let - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Common Lane, Thurne

Guide price: £750,000

Minors and Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

East Norfolk News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Six year old Sammy Shelton from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth finds rare fossil tooth on Bawdsey beach Suffolk.

Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal of workmen carrying out

9 of the highest paid jobs in Great Yarmouth right now

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Pino the Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Conroy and Sarah Robinson are the owners of Coral Bay in Gorleston. The

Enjoy piña coladas and jerk chicken at restaurant's new bottomless brunch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon