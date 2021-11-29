Town centre charity shop building for sale

A commercial premises in Great Yarmouth is coming up for sale by auction. - Credit: Clive Emson

A commercial property in the heart of Great Yarmouth used by the Salvation Army is coming up for sale by auction.

167 King Street is going under the hammer in the run-up to Christmas with bidding expected to be brisk.

The property carries a guide price of £155,000-plus and is among 126 lots being offered by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson across southern England.

Paul Bridgeman, regional director and auctioneer, said: “Given the location, we anticipate keen interest from investors.

“The ground floor shop premises is let and the upper parts, which were formerly a solicitor’s office, may offer potential for reletting or conversion to residential, subject to planning permissions.”

He added: “The building is part-let at £12,000 per annum on a commercial lease to the Salvation Army and the upper parts are currently used as additional storage by the organisation under a licence agreement but will be vacated by January.”

Bidding is live from Monday, December 13 and ends on Wednesday, December 15.