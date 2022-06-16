Norfolk lighthouse named one of world's 'most extraordinary holiday homes'

There is a garden area and views of Winterton beach - Credit: Rachael Smith

A lighthouse in Norfolk has been named among the world's best holiday homes.

The Daily Mail included Winterton Lighthouse in a list of 17 "extraordinary" properties around the world.

The former working lighthouse from the 18th century is described as "a peaceful stay with a surreal fairy-tale quality".

It has appeared in Channel 4's Homes by the Sea, Vogue, World of Interiors, and Daniel Defoe's 1719 novel Robinson Crusoe.

It has round rooms that were once filled with nautical equipment but are now "well-designed spaces".

The property also has a library, a bunk-bed room, living spaces, and a bedroom with a 360° view that is described as "not for the faint-hearted".

The lighthouse in the coastal village sleeps eight and costs from £533 per night with a three-night minimum stay.

The Daily Mail's list also featured a sleek villa in the Algarve, a neoclassical manor in Paris, a former coal crane in Copenhagen, and a resort in Malibu.

Somerleyton Hall, a "Downton-esque" house in Suffolk, was also featured in the list.