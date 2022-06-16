News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Norfolk lighthouse named one of world's 'most extraordinary holiday homes'

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:20 PM June 16, 2022
xxx_01_norfolkbeaconlighthouse_winterton_jun22

There is a garden area and views of Winterton beach - Credit: Rachael Smith

A lighthouse in Norfolk has been named among the world's best holiday homes.

The Daily Mail included Winterton Lighthouse in a list of 17 "extraordinary" properties around the world.

The former working lighthouse from the 18th century is described as "a peaceful stay with a surreal fairy-tale quality".

xxx_05_norfolkbeaconlighthouse_winterton_jun22

The lighthouse dates back to the 18th century and has appeared in Vogue and on Channel 4's Homes by the Sea - Credit: Rachael Smith

It has appeared in Channel 4's Homes by the Sea, Vogue, World of Interiors, and Daniel Defoe's 1719 novel Robinson Crusoe. 

It has round rooms that were once filled with nautical equipment but are now "well-designed spaces".

The property also has a library, a bunk-bed room, living spaces, and a bedroom with a 360° view that is described as "not for the faint-hearted".

xxx_06_norfolkbeaconlighthouse_winterton_jun22

Winterton Lighthouse has been named one of the "most extraordinary holiday homes in the world". - Credit: Rachael Smith

The lighthouse in the coastal village sleeps eight and costs from £533 per night with a three-night minimum stay. 

The Daily Mail's list also featured a sleek villa in the Algarve, a neoclassical manor in Paris, a former coal crane in Copenhagen, and a resort in Malibu. 

xxx_04_norfolkbeaconlighthouse_winterton_jun22

The lighthouse was in the Daily Mail's list of 17 holiday homes - Credit: Rachael Smith

Somerleyton Hall, a "Downton-esque" house in Suffolk, was also featured in the list.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Barnard Bridge after the green space was cleared

Dog walker 'heartbroken' after Yarmouth green space cleared

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth bridge closing next week for roadworks

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister

Jane Hunt

person
Julian and Lincoln Barnwell, who discovered the wreck of The Gloucester which sank 340 years ago, be

How the world reacted to the discovery of Yarmouth's royal shipwreck

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon