Yarmouth store which went up in flames is back on the market

The former Cex store on King Street is up for let. - Credit: James Weeds

A building which housed a gaming store in Great Yarmouth that had been gutted by a fire last summer is up for let.

Firefighters worked into the early hours as they attempted to quell the flames at the retail unit on King Street on June 3 last year.

The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on June 3, 2021, after a fire broke out in the Cex shop - Credit: Submitted

At the time, the store was being used by the second-hand video game and technology chain Cex. The fire destroyed much of the inside of the entrance and took seven hours to contain.

Ceiling panels and extractor fans were destroyed, and the skeleton of the 1920s structure was revealed, while game cases and signage were scorched and black from soot.

Fire damage inside Cex on King Street, which caught fire on Thursday, June 3, 2021. - Credit: James Weeds

Following the fire, Cex's head of franchising Alex Wilkinson predicted repairs to the damaged unit would "take months".

The property on 174A King Street has been restored and is now available to let with East Commercial Chartered Surveyors.

Cex moved to a premises closer to the market place and opened its current unit six weeks after the fire.

The former Cex store at 174A King Street is currently for let with East Commercial Chartered Surveyors. - Credit: James Weeds



