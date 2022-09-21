News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Flat in former seafront hospital up for auction for £80,000

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:34 AM September 21, 2022
xxx_06_kingsroad_yarmouth_sep22

The flat is in a former hospital on Yarmouth seafront - Credit: Auction House

A one-bed flat in a former seafront hospital in Yarmouth is up for auction for £80,000.

The first-floor property has high ceilings and a view of the sea.

Auction House has said the flat "could benefit from some improvement" and could be rented out.

xxx_02_kingsroad_yarmouth_sep22

The flat has one bedroom - Credit: Auction House

xxx_01_kingsroad_yarmouth_sep22

The bathroom has a panelled bath - Credit: Auction House

The building opens to a grand staircase which has access to the flat.

On the right of the flat are the bedroom and the bathroom with a panelled bath.

xxx_04_kingsroad_yarmouth_sep22

The kitchen - Credit: Auction House

xxx_03_kingsroad_yarmouth_sep22

The sitting room has a side aspect - Credit: Auction House

Then to the left are the kitchen and the sitting room.

The building looks over South Beach Parade, a selection of places to eat and Merrivale Model Village.

It is minutes from the beach and 21 miles from Norwich.

xxx_05_kingsroad_yarmouth_sep22

The flat has a side aspect view of the sea - Credit: Auction House

PROPERTY FACTS

King's Road, Great Yarmouth

Guide price: £80,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Emily Thomson
Emily Thomson
Liz Coates
