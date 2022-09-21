Flat in former seafront hospital up for auction for £80,000
- Credit: Auction House
A one-bed flat in a former seafront hospital in Yarmouth is up for auction for £80,000.
The first-floor property has high ceilings and a view of the sea.
Auction House has said the flat "could benefit from some improvement" and could be rented out.
The building opens to a grand staircase which has access to the flat.
On the right of the flat are the bedroom and the bathroom with a panelled bath.
Then to the left are the kitchen and the sitting room.
The building looks over South Beach Parade, a selection of places to eat and Merrivale Model Village.
It is minutes from the beach and 21 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
King's Road, Great Yarmouth
Guide price: £80,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100, www.auctionhouse.co.uk