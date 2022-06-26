News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Flat with Georgian features in former naval hospital for sale in Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM June 26, 2022
xxx_01_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The flat is in a Grade II former naval hospital from the Georgian era - Credit: Minors & Brady

A three-bed flat in a historic Yarmouth building is on sale for £300,000.

The property is in the Royal Naval Hospital, a Grade II listed building from the Georgian era. It has period features like original fireplaces and "immaculate" grounds.

xxx_09_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The entrance hall has high ceilings and lots of natural light - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_08_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The lounge has an original working fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

The hospital was completed in 1811, having been commissioned by the Admiralty to take care of the navy's wounded from the Napoleonic war. It later became an NHS psychiatric hospital before its sale.

The entrance hall has high ceilings and lots of natural light. It leads into the lounge, which is dual aspect and has an archway and a feature fireplace.

xxx_02_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The lounge is dual aspect with large sash windows and wooden flooring - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The kitchen-diner has a large wall mural by local artist John Dashwood - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen diner is open-plan with the original working Georgian fireplace. There is space for white appliances.

On the wall is a mural by John Dashwood, a local artist with work in Great Yarmouth Minster.

xxx_04_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The flat has views of the sea - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The master bedroom has an en suite - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs, the master bedroom has two sash windows with original wood shutters and an original working fireplace.

There is also the shared bathroom, bedroom two, which has an en suite, and bedroom three, which has a cast iron radiator and is currently being used as a study. 

xxx_06_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

The shared bathroom has a large window for lots of natural light - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_10_navalhospital_yarmouth_jun22

There is a large central lawn in the centre of the old naval hospital - Credit: Minors & Brady

At the centre of the naval hospital is a lawn. There are some mature trees and paths. Next to the hospital is St Nicholas Park.

The Royal Naval Hospital is minutes from the seafront and close to the Pleasure Beach. 

PROPERTY FACTS

The Great Court, Great Yarmouth

Guide price: £300,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News

