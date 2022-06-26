Flat with Georgian features in former naval hospital for sale in Yarmouth

The flat is in a Grade II former naval hospital from the Georgian era - Credit: Minors & Brady

A three-bed flat in a historic Yarmouth building is on sale for £300,000.

The property is in the Royal Naval Hospital, a Grade II listed building from the Georgian era. It has period features like original fireplaces and "immaculate" grounds.

The hospital was completed in 1811, having been commissioned by the Admiralty to take care of the navy's wounded from the Napoleonic war. It later became an NHS psychiatric hospital before its sale.

The entrance hall has high ceilings and lots of natural light. It leads into the lounge, which is dual aspect and has an archway and a feature fireplace.

The kitchen diner is open-plan with the original working Georgian fireplace. There is space for white appliances.

On the wall is a mural by John Dashwood, a local artist with work in Great Yarmouth Minster.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has two sash windows with original wood shutters and an original working fireplace.

There is also the shared bathroom, bedroom two, which has an en suite, and bedroom three, which has a cast iron radiator and is currently being used as a study.

At the centre of the naval hospital is a lawn. There are some mature trees and paths. Next to the hospital is St Nicholas Park.

The Royal Naval Hospital is minutes from the seafront and close to the Pleasure Beach.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Great Court, Great Yarmouth

Guide price: £300,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 806188, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk