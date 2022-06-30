7 famous faces with Great Yarmouth links
- Credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
From a Paralympian to a Hollywood star, Great Yarmouth has links to several people in the public eye.
Here's seven famous faces with connections to the town.
1. Matthew Macfadyen - Actor
Matthew Macfadyen, who was born in Yarmouth, is perhaps best known for his performance as Mr Darcy in the 2005 film Pride & Prejudice, but has appeared in many films, TV programmes and theatre shows.
Macfadyen has appeared as Tom Wambsgans in the HBO drama Succession and won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.
2. Jason Statham - Actor
Despite being born in Shirebrook, A-lister Jason Statham moved to Great Yarmouth with his family when he was young.
A former professional diver, who competed for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games, Statham went on to star in hit films The Italian Job, The Expendables and the Fast & Furious series.
Indeed, Statham actually shared a flat in the town with former Norwich City player Dion Dublin after the ex-footballer had signed his first professional contract when he was 16.
3. Hannah Spearritt - Singer
Former East Norfolk Sixth Form College student Hannah Spearritt is best known for appearing in the band S Club 7, which had four UK number one singles as well as a UK number one album.
The band are known for their hit pop songs 'Reach' and 'Don't Stop Movin' which had people everywhere in the early 00s dancing.
In more recent years, the now 41-year-old has appeared in Primeval and EastEnders.
4. Myleene Klass - Singer
Great Yarmouth-born Myleene Klass made her name in Hear'Say before finding success on the silver screen as a contestant on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' as she finished in second place.
Since then, Klass has become a regular on TV and has also presented Popstar to Operastar and Dancing on Ice.
5. Jessica Jane Applegate - Paralympian
25-year-old Jessica Jane Applegate won gold at the London 2012 Paralympics and set a Paralympian record at a time of 2:12.63.
Applegate, who was born in Great Yarmouth, and was diagnosed with autism, competes in the S14 classification for swimmers with intellectual disabilities.
Applegate was appointed an MBE in the 2013 New Year Honours list for services to swimming.
6. Scott Welsh - Boxer
Great Yarmouth-born boxer Scott Welsh achieved huge success during his career and held the Southern Area belt as well as the British, Commonwealth and WBO Intercontinental titles.
Although now retired, 'The Brighton Rock' won a total of 22 fights from the 26 he competed in.
7. Laura Massaro - Squash player
Former professional squash player Laura Massaro became the first English woman to win the British Open in 22 years when she won the tournament in 2013.
Massaro, who was born in Great Yarmouth, also became World Champion a year later in 2014 and was the first Englishwoman to hold both titles at once.
The 38-year-old is now an MBE and also holds three silver medals for competing for England in the Commonwealth Games.