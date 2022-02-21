The Real Dirty Dancing shot in Norfolk airs this week

Presenter Ashley Roberts leads a dance in the gazebo at Fritton Lake during filming of The Real Dirty Dancing. - Credit: Channel 4

A whole host of famous faces headed to Fritton Lake in Norfolk to film new reality show The Real Dirty Dancing last year.

The show, hosted by Celebrity Juice's Keith Lemon and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, will begin airing on E4 on Monday, February 21 at 9pm.

Then the second episode will air in the same slot on Tuesday.

The Real Dirty Dancing hosts Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts. - Credit: Channel 4

The show sees celebrities have the time of their lives as they take on challenges and dance routines in couples based on scenes from the Dirty Dancing film.

Among the celebrities appearing include TV presenter Anthea Turner, Lee Ryan from Blue and Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore.

When filming took place, producers appealed for locals to attend the filming of the grand finale at Fritton Lake, located near Great Yarmouth.