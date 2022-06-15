Your top 10 pest control questions answered

Promotion

Pests like bed bugs can cause itchy bites, which is why it's best to contact a pest control expert as soon as possible. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether it’s rats, cockroaches or bed bugs, we’ve got the answers you need to say goodbye to the pests plaguing your home.

Let’s face it, dealing with an infestation is a headache you don’t need. That’s why we sat down with pest control expert Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control Services to answer 10 of your most frequently asked questions about what to do if you find unwelcome guests in your house.

Q: What are the most common house pests in the UK?

A: Mice, rats, bed bugs, cockroaches, carpet beetles, ants, fleas, flies, wasps and moths are the most common household pests across the UK. Though rodents are the most common complaint we receive.

Q: How can I prevent a pest infestation?

A: Keeping on top of housework is one of the best infestation prevention methods. I’d advise carrying out a deep clean once every few months, hoovering underneath furniture and clearing out old clothes.

Empty your bins and kitchen cupboards regularly - this will help reduce temptation and can lessen the risk of pests entering your property.

It’s also important to repair any cracked bricks or leaking pipes, and seal up any holes around your windows, doors and floorboards. These are the most common entry points for mice and rats.

We offer a comprehensive proofing service, where we’ll identify any potential entryways, and tightly seal them. The service comes with a one-year guarantee.

Q: Where are you most likely to find pests in the home?

A: Sheltered areas like lofts, sheds and gutters are popular nest locations for rodents and wasps. Moths, bed bugs and carpet beetles can be found in your rugs, soft furniture, bed linen and clothes.

Holes in clothing, bedding or furniture may be a sign that you have a moth infestation. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: How do you know when your home is infested?

A: Other than glimpsing one of them, your best indicator of a rodent infestation will be discovering droppings in your home or garden. You should also listen out for scrabbling noises at night and check for gnawed cables.

If you spot holes in your furniture or clothes, this could be a sign that you have moths. Blood spots in your bed could suggest a bed bug infestation. A strong chemical scent, like ammonia, may also be a sign of a pest issue.

Q: Can pest infestations be dangerous?

A: Some pests can be harmful to your pets and family. Rats and flies can carry diseases. Bed bugs can cause you to break out in a rash or suffer from itchy bites. Wasp stings can hurt, and if you’re allergic, could cause hospitalisation.

Other pests may not be as dangerous but can cause damage to your home and belongings, leading to costly repairs.

Q: What should I do if I see signs of a pest infestation?

A: It’s best to contact a professional pest controller right away. We can resolve the issue quickly, provide expert advice, and recommend the most effective treatment.

Mice are one of the most common pests in UK homes. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: Is professional pest control better than DIY pest control?

A: I would always recommend seeking professional advice instead of attempting to handle a pest problem yourself. This is because pests can develop a tolerance to DIY treatments. Also, if the treatment is not carried out repetitively or vigorously enough, then pests will remain and the infestation will worsen.

Attempting to tackle pest issues on your own can be dangerous. For example, trying to remove a wasp’s nest from your roof can be tricky and you could get hurt. We have the equipment, tools and knowledge to get the job done safely the first time around.

Q: Is pest control treatment safe?

A: If you have young children, pets or are pregnant, we can advise alternatives to chemical treatment. We will always choose the safest and most effective pest control method to suit your circumstances.

Q: Can pest control treatments be environmentally friendly?

A: Some forms of pest control such as heat and steam treatment are better for the environment. Heat treatment can be pesticide and organic-free and is one of the most eco-friendly pest control solutions available. Therefore, we always recommend it to help tackle bed bugs, cockroaches and other insect pests.

Q: How long does pest control treatment take and how much will it cost?

A: The cost and length of treatment will depend on the size and style of your home, and the gravity of your infestation. We can provide a free quote for your treatment to help you plan your budget.

We’ll arrange the appointment at a time that works for you to ensure minimal disruption to your routine.

To find out more or get a quote, visit inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.

Call 0203 405 5000 or email info@inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.