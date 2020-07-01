Search

More than £1m to be spent to fix problems with Haven Bridge

01 July, 2020 - 06:33
Some £1.2m will be used for repairs at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Andrew Fitchett.

Archant

More than £1.2m is to be spent to repair Great Yarmouth’s Haven Bridge, as part of a £20m package to repair roads and bridges around Norfolk.

Dozens of roads will be resurfaced, pot-holes filled in, traffic lights replaced, footpaths repaired and new drainage put in using the money.

The government had given £22.2m from its Pot-hole Fund to County Hall, to be spent during 2020/21 and the council has revealed where it intends to spend the money.

With £1.6m already budgeted for, it leaves just over £20.6m to be spent elswhere and, despite the fund’s name, it does not have to be restricted to pot-holes.

Some £2.2m is earmarked to be spent on repairing bridges, including £1.2m on electrical and mechanical repairs to Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin

Last summer, the bridge became stuck in the lifted position, leading to long delays.

Police advised people to avoid the area as engineers from Peel Ports worked to fix the problem which saw the two sides of the bascule bridge wedged several feet apart.

You may also want to watch:

The council says spending money on the bridge will increase its reliability. And officers say that, combined with the future construction of the Great Yarmouth Third River Crossing, will help minimise inconvenience if problems do arise.

Elsewhere, £2.5m is to be spent resurfacing the county’s A-roads, including on the A140 in Norwich.

Another £2.5m will be spent resurfacing B-roads, including £165,000 on the B1159 in Stalham.

Another £3.5m will be spent to resurface C-roads and unclassified roads, including Fen roads in West Norfolk.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet at the county council is set to agree the spending when it meets on Monday, July 6.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and transport at Norfolk County Council, said: “The proposals that will be discussed show we can get a great deal done to make improvements right across our highway network with this very welcome funding.

“They include repairing roads and the Haven Bridge as well as improvements to footways, cycleways and public footpaths.

“I’m sure these will be welcomed by road users and pedestrians alike.”

