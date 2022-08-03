10 things you can do at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

Taylor trying out the new flume inside the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Friday sees the grand opening of Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile.

On Wednesday, selected people, including council bosses, tried out the £26m facility before the opening ribbon is cut at the end of the week.

The new Marina Centre opens on Friday from 1pm. - Credit: James Weeds

We were invited to take a look around with them and here are 10 things we were impressed with at the new leisure centre, which has replaced the former Marina Centre.

Borough council chief executive Sheila Oxtoby in the pool at the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Swim in the six-lane 25m pool

The new Marina Centre boasts two swimming pools and for the first time since the 1970s, it has a competition-ready pool complete with seats for gala spectators.

The centre's six-lane 25m pool has a moveable floor and lifts for greater accessibility.

Jessica trying out the flume inside the new Marine Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Shoot down the water flumes

The new Marina Centre boasts not one, but two flumes which promise fun and thrills for all the family.

One flume allows people to slide at a slower pace while seated and the other is an adrenaline ride with sliders descending from a lying position.

Both flumes have multi-coloured flashing light displays inside and separate landing zooms at the bottom.

Personal Trainer Ben Trembling at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Workout with a sea view

The new Marina Centre's gym offers panoramic views of the beach and the North Sea.

Inside, there is a large cardio section with treadmills, cross trainers and stair machines. There is also a free weight section with dumbbells, barbells and benches.

The gym also boasts a state-of-the-art kinesis machine, a pulley machine which provides a compound workout as it provides resistance in both directions in the same workout.

Get your ready for hours of fun at the Aqua Play area inside Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre. - Credit: Peek Photography

Splash your friends at the Aqua Play area

Adding to the fun at the new Marina Centre is the Aqua Play area, which contains small slides, automatic buckets which splash those who are below and even a water cannon.

There are hours of fun to be had at this area, which also contains views of the outside seating area, the beach and the North Sea.

Lola and Jessica having fun in the pool at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Take a relaxing dip in the leisure pool

For those looking to unwind, paddle at their own pace, or even learn to swim, the leisure pool has you covered. It is beside the six-lane 25m pool and swimmers can enjoy things at a leisurely pace.

The pool also has a moveable floor to enable all ability levels to join in the fun.

The four-court sports hall from the viewing platform inside Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre. - Credit: James Weeds

Get involved at the four-court sports hall

Whether it's football, basketball, badminton or something else, the new Marina Centre's sports hall is for lovers of team and solo sports.

There is also a viewing platform, so friends and family can show their support.

Jordon Hannant at the Clip n' Climb inside the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Reach the sky at the Clip n' Climb

Another fun addition to the new Marina Centre is the Clip n' Climb, where people can ascend the walls in supervised sessions.

There are over ten walls available and all have different challenge levels for people looking to perfect their climbs.

The spin class studio inside the new Marina Centre. - Credit: James Weeds

Feel the burn at a spin class

For those keen to break a sweat and de-stress after a busy day at work, the new Marina Centre provides a separate room for spin classes.

People can ride along to video classes under a changing hue of neon lights.

There are many options at the gyms inside the new Marina Centre. - Credit: James Weeds

Take care of your health in private

To make health and wellbeing accessible to everyone, the new Marina Centre contains a confidence gym, where people can work out away from crowds.

The space contains a variety of cardio equipment and weighted machines. A perfect way to improve your well-being with peace of mind.

The view from the cafe at the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Enjoy coffee and cake after a workout

After a good workout, the new Marina Centre offers a space where people can unwind with a cup of coffee and a slice of guilt-free cake.

The Boardwalk Cafe serves Costa Coffee products, contains panoramic views of the beach and even has access to the back of the building for those wanting to take a leisurely walk home.

The new Marina Centre opens from 1pm on Friday, August 5.