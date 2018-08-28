Search

Advanced search

Van owners urged to be vigilant after 12 vehicles stolen in a month

PUBLISHED: 19:11 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:11 23 November 2018

Norfolk residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a number of thefts. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a number of thefts. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a spate of van thefts.

Officers have issued the warning after 12 Mercedes Sprinter vans were stolen from addresses in Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Attleborough, Thetford, Stalham, Bawdeswell and Wymondham since Monday, October 15.

In four of the cases the vehicles have been subsequently recovered.

Police are urging owners of vans to review security and take additional measures if needed, including getting a security device and holding on to keys.

Other advice includes purchasing an immobiliser, preferably one that is approved by an insurance company and is either Thatcham or Sold Secure approved.

Motorists are urged not to leave anything on display in a car and to take belongings with them when leaving the car or to lock them in the boot.

Mechanical immobilisers, such as steering wheel locks, are a good alternative to electronic immobilisers. Fit locking wheel nuts, get an alarm installed and consider marking all your valuables that you frequently take in your car.

Lock all doors and close windows and the sun roof every time you leave your car unattended and to leave your car in a garage if you have one, otherwise park in a well-lit area.

Keyless entry systems on cars offer convenience to drivers but can, in some situations, be exploited by criminals. Concerned drivers should contact their dealer for information and guidance.

Also contact your dealer and talk about the digital features in your car. Check if your keyless entry fob can be turned off - if it can, and your dealer can also confirm this, then do so overnight.

Store your keys away from household entry points and windows. Drivers are also being urged to keep both sets of keys in a faraday cage or pouch which blocks the signal from the fob.

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity in their neighbourhood – and report anything unusual to the police.

Check for aftermarket security devices such as mechanical locks (steering/gearstick/pedal/wheel clamp) and trackers.

For more information on vehicle security, visit www.norfolk.police.uk

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle thefts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Shopkeepers in town centre concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

Yesterday, 16:36 Joseph Norton
Shopkeepers in Great Yarmouth have raised concerns over the size and speed at which mobility scooter riders drive down the Rows. Picture: Joe Norton

Concerned shopkeepers in Great Yarmouth have warned it will only be a matter of time before somebody is injured by a speeding driver on a motor scooter.

Broads bosses bring in new policy to help them deal with “unreasonable” complaints

Yesterday, 16:22 David Hannant
Broads Authority Chief Executive John Packman. Picture Andrew Stone

A new policy making it easier for the Broads Authority to dismiss “unreasonable complaints” has not been designed to distance the authority from its critics - bosses say.

Van owners urged to be vigilant after 12 vehicles stolen in a month

Yesterday, 19:11 Taz Ali
Norfolk residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a number of thefts. Picture: Denise Bradley

Residents are being urged to keep their vehicles secure following a spate of van thefts.

Reedham man cleared of sex assault on six-year-old girl at Halloween event

Yesterday, 13:56 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A man has been cleared by a Norwich Crown Court jury of a sex assault on a six-year-old girl at a Halloween event.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Tue, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

Yesterday, 06:53 chris bishop
American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

An American huntress has sparked outrage by posing for pictures with animals shot in Norfolk.

Read more
Facebook

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Wed, 17:54 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

Read more
Graham Plant

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy