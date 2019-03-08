Search

Developers submit plans for 137 homes in village

PUBLISHED: 15:11 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 31 July 2019

Plans for 137 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle have been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Developers are hoping to start work on building 137 homes in a village next year after it submitted plans to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The work is hoped to have started by spring 2020. Picture: Joseph NortonThe work is hoped to have started by spring 2020. Picture: Joseph Norton

The proposals for a site off Norwich Road in Acle, have been put forward by Repton - a property company set up by Norfolk County Council.

Broadland District Council are set to consider the plans, which include a mix of bungalows and two to four-bedroom houses, later this year.

Chair of Repton Homes, Andrew Proctor, said: "This is the first of our schemes to bring about high-quality housing in Norfolk.

"We are looking to build much-needed homes, as well as generating income for the county council."

The development is part of the council's bid to raise millions of pounds by using land it owns which is deemed surplus to its needs.

Repton have appointed Lovell to build the 137 houses of which 45 will be affordable homes.

