Developers submit plans for 137 homes in village
PUBLISHED: 15:11 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 31 July 2019
Archant
Developers are hoping to start work on building 137 homes in a village next year after it submitted plans to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
The proposals for a site off Norwich Road in Acle, have been put forward by Repton - a property company set up by Norfolk County Council.
Broadland District Council are set to consider the plans, which include a mix of bungalows and two to four-bedroom houses, later this year.
Chair of Repton Homes, Andrew Proctor, said: "This is the first of our schemes to bring about high-quality housing in Norfolk.
"We are looking to build much-needed homes, as well as generating income for the county council."
The development is part of the council's bid to raise millions of pounds by using land it owns which is deemed surplus to its needs.
Repton have appointed Lovell to build the 137 houses of which 45 will be affordable homes.