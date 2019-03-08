Search

Great Yarmouth gets up to £150,000 government funding

PUBLISHED: 11:07 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 05 July 2019

Great Yarmouth town 2019

Great Yarmouth town 2019

Archant

Great Yarmouth has been awarded up to £150,000 in government funding to help revive the town centre.

Great Yarmouth Norfolk Conservative MP Brandon Lewis Photo: UK ParliamentGreat Yarmouth Norfolk Conservative MP Brandon Lewis Photo: UK Parliament

The town has been successful in getting through to the second phase of the government's £675m Future High Streets Fund.

It is one of fifty places nationally announced today (July 5) which will each receive up to £150,000 to regenerate their town centres.

The local authority will receive the funding to work up detailed project proposals.

Brandon Lewis MP said: "I am delighted that Great Yarmouth has been chosen as one of the areas to receive funding from the Future High Streets Fund. "Great Yarmouth Borough Council put together a comprehensive, ambitious plan for Great Yarmouth, which will generate renewed pride in our town and build confidence for the future.

"The Council have seized the opportunity that the Future High Streets Fund offers and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them on the next stages of this project to make Great Yarmouth an even more vibrant place for people to live, work and visit."

