15,000 tickets sold so far for Fire on the Water 2022

Those are the words of Out There Arts director Joe Mackintosh as his team prepares for the return of Fire on the Water.

Starting on Saturday, this year's week-long celebration of fire, water and street art will be held by the Jetty allowing the event to be bigger and better than ever, Mr Mackintosh said.

"We have the advantage of added space this year, which allows us to make the event so much more immersive," he said.

"People have space to take everything in at their own pace and there are places to dwell this year. We really want people to enjoy the ambience."

On Tuesday, fencing surrounded the Jetty as installations were brought to the north side of the former pier. Over the coming days, the area will be transformed with ponds and water features.

Some of last year's installations, including a flame-throwing tree and the gas-accelerating chimneys, will be returning.

"But we've also got a few new bits," Mr Mackintosh said. "We have the brand new Eyeful Tower - a six-metre tower of flames and lights and spinny things - and Elsie the dragon will be coming to the town."

The performance space will be to the south of the Jetty, where people can stop for refreshments and enjoy live acts performing on a stage surrounded by its very own moat.

The event will also have a space dedicated to Diwali, the Hindu, Jain, and Sikh holiday which will be celebrated across the world at the same time as Fire on the Water.

The designated tent allows people to make "beautiful and exotic" lanterns to be included in a special lantern parade to mark the occasion.

Tickets are still on sale under a pay-what-you-can scheme for £3, £6 or £9.

"With this, the Hippodrome special and Fairground Frights, it's going to be an action-packed week in the town.

And this goes to show Yarmouth is becoming recognised as a centre for outdoor arts all year round," Mr Mackintosh added.

"It's good to explore what we can do throughout the year. It shows that the town can have things which are accessible, affordable and something which brings people together all-year-round.

"Let's keep this moving."

Tickets still available

Fire on the Water: Beach Edition runs every night from 6pm to 10pm from Saturday, October 22 until Saturday, October 29.

On October 26 from 7pm to 8pm, there will also be a relaxed hour for those sensitive to noise and light, bookable by phone or email.

This year audiences will be able to wander freely, rather than follow a set path as they did at the Venetian Waterways.

There will also be areas to relax, live performances, making workshops and a new beer tent called Embar.

Joe Mackintosh, director of event organisers Out There Arts, said over 15,000 tickets have been sold and he is confident the event will see over 35,000 people attend over the week.

An accessible route for pushchairs, wheelchairs and mobility scooters will be available.

Free parking for ticket holders is available at Euston Road, Anchor Gardens, South Jetty, North Jetty, and St Nicholas North Drive.

The Marina Centre car park is not included and will not be free.

Book online via outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water, call 01493 745458 or email Hello@outtherearts.org.uk