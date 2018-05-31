Search

Advanced search

17 signs you grew up in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:38 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 28 November 2019

Working out who was who was a favourite activity in 1980s Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Working out who was who was a favourite activity in 1980s Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Archant © 2008

Driving round the Market Place and Saturday afternoons in Casual Corner - here are just a few things you may remember if your grew up in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth - Market Place Yarmouth's market place before being pedestrianised in July 1988. Dated 1982 Photograph C2552Great Yarmouth - Market Place Yarmouth's market place before being pedestrianised in July 1988. Dated 1982 Photograph C2552

1. Swimming in the sea you were always on the look out for "blind eels" but never actually saw one.

2. You could do a whole pub crawl along King Street and probably met your partner in one of pubs or clubs.

The Garibaldi was a popular nightspot Picture: Liz ReynoldsThe Garibaldi was a popular nightspot Picture: Liz Reynolds

3. You saw The Real Thing at Tiffany's at least four times.

4. You and your mates went to the Wax Works in Regent Road every summer and were genuinely scared by the dungeon torture chamber.

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. The Real Thing made numerous appearances at Tiffany's Picture: James BassMarine Parade in Great Yarmouth. The Real Thing made numerous appearances at Tiffany's Picture: James Bass

5. You lost at least one fingernail in a roller-skating pile up at the Winter Gardens.

6. You played the 2p machines to win enough money for your bus fare home after you had spent out.

7. You and your mate bought a packet of ten cigs to smoke in the dark at the ABC cinema.

8. You could spend all day shopping in town with Bumpy's, Hippo's, Traddles, Claxton's, and In Time being among fashion faves.

You may also want to watch:

9. Your main rite of passage was graduating from the Monday, to the Friday, then the Thursday 'Rooms' in Gorleston.

10. You can still remember the way your shoes stuck to the carpet in Tiffany's.

11. The illuminated nursery rhyme characters at The Waterways were spectacular.

12. You and your mates did multiple loops of the Market Place in a car and looked really cool.

13. You hung out in a booth in Palmers nursing a single coffee and an egg and cress roll for hours.

14. You spent hours in the arcades playing Space Invaders, Defender, and Gorf.

15. Nothing was more fun than tying some massive intertubes together and making a raft in the sea.

16. You got fed up with people asking why you ever went away on holiday because Yarmouth was so great.

17. You remember Gordon the tramp and wonder what happened to him.

Related articles

Most Read

National retailer lodges plan for signage at former M&S store

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmouth which is closing and moving to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man was stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people, court hears

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

When will Santa visit your street this Christmas?

The Great Yarmouth Lions' sleigh is taking its annual trip around the town, bringing Christmas joy to many children and adults alike. Picture: Lions Club

Taxi driver was six times legal limit for cocaine

A taxi driver was six times the legal limit for cocaine at 9.30am in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

National retailer lodges plan for signage at former M&S store

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmouth which is closing and moving to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man was stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people, court hears

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

When will Santa visit your street this Christmas?

The Great Yarmouth Lions' sleigh is taking its annual trip around the town, bringing Christmas joy to many children and adults alike. Picture: Lions Club

Taxi driver was six times legal limit for cocaine

A taxi driver was six times the legal limit for cocaine at 9.30am in Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

17 signs you grew up in Great Yarmouth

Working out who was who was a favourite activity in 1980s Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Mum out of pocket after ten nurseries collapse holding her child’s party payment

Beverley Dallimore is upset after her daughter paid £60 to the Priory Centre the day before it collapsed Picture: Liz Coates

‘You cannot get back behind the wheel’: driver admits causing biker’s death

Tributes have started to be laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

Couple both lose jobs as ten nurseries close

Angie and Ken Wright have both lost their jobs with the sudden collapse of Great Yarmouth Community Trust and fear for the future Pictre: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists