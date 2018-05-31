17 signs you grew up in Great Yarmouth

Driving round the Market Place and Saturday afternoons in Casual Corner - here are just a few things you may remember if your grew up in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth - Market Place Yarmouth's market place before being pedestrianised in July 1988. Dated 1982 Photograph C2552 Great Yarmouth - Market Place Yarmouth's market place before being pedestrianised in July 1988. Dated 1982 Photograph C2552

1. Swimming in the sea you were always on the look out for "blind eels" but never actually saw one.

2. You could do a whole pub crawl along King Street and probably met your partner in one of pubs or clubs.

The Garibaldi was a popular nightspot Picture: Liz Reynolds The Garibaldi was a popular nightspot Picture: Liz Reynolds

3. You saw The Real Thing at Tiffany's at least four times.

4. You and your mates went to the Wax Works in Regent Road every summer and were genuinely scared by the dungeon torture chamber.

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. The Real Thing made numerous appearances at Tiffany's Picture: James Bass Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. The Real Thing made numerous appearances at Tiffany's Picture: James Bass

5. You lost at least one fingernail in a roller-skating pile up at the Winter Gardens.

6. You played the 2p machines to win enough money for your bus fare home after you had spent out.

7. You and your mate bought a packet of ten cigs to smoke in the dark at the ABC cinema.

8. You could spend all day shopping in town with Bumpy's, Hippo's, Traddles, Claxton's, and In Time being among fashion faves.

9. Your main rite of passage was graduating from the Monday, to the Friday, then the Thursday 'Rooms' in Gorleston.

10. You can still remember the way your shoes stuck to the carpet in Tiffany's.

11. The illuminated nursery rhyme characters at The Waterways were spectacular.

12. You and your mates did multiple loops of the Market Place in a car and looked really cool.

13. You hung out in a booth in Palmers nursing a single coffee and an egg and cress roll for hours.

14. You spent hours in the arcades playing Space Invaders, Defender, and Gorf.

15. Nothing was more fun than tying some massive intertubes together and making a raft in the sea.

16. You got fed up with people asking why you ever went away on holiday because Yarmouth was so great.

17. You remember Gordon the tramp and wonder what happened to him.