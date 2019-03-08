'It's unmissable' - Circus festival returns to Great Yarmouth for 12th year

Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts. Archant

Budding designers are wanted to design a T-shirt for an international festival in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts. Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts.

Out There, a free-to-attend jamboree of street art and circus, returns to the seaside town for its twelfth year this September.

Themes include cultural democracy, borders and boundaries, environmental health and activism.

And organisers, SeaChange Arts, are searching for the perfect T-shirt to encapsulate those concerns.

Joe Mackintosh, chief executive for SeaChange Arts and artistic director of the Out There festival, said: "Out There is now the biggest free festival in the region and pretty much the biggest programme of circus in the UK regularly attracting more than 50,000 people.

"It is a truly intercontinental festival featuring a host of international and UK acts, many of which are UK and world premieres."

You may also want to watch:

This year's highlights include The Saturday Night Spectacular which will aim to delight and educate on cultural democracy and climate breakdown through large scale street animations with world famous French street performers, Générik Vapeur.

The group will perform their brand-new show, 'Thanks For Having Us,' which will take the form of a large street procession exploring man's relationship with the planet and the climate/pollution crisis.

"It features high energy political street theatre about man's energy with nature, plastic in the oceans and our future in the planet with absolutely stunning circus and flying trapeze - it encapsulates everything the festival is about. It's unmissable," Mr Mackintosh said.

There will also be shows co-produced by Seachange Arts created at the Drill House.

Emily Phillips, communications and development manager at SeaChange Arts, who organise the festival, said: "We work tirelessly throughout the year to secure funding to bring more cultural opportunities to the people of Great Yarmouth."

Entrants to the T-shirt design competition need to email their designs to marketing@seachangearts.org.uk by August 27th by 5pm to be in with a chance of winning the £200 cash prize.

For a full list of the events visit: http://www.outtherefestival.com











