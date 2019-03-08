Festival facing £6,000 shortfall after Sunday wash out needs funding boost

Gorleston Cliff Top festival fireworks. Archant

A popular Norfolk seafront festival is facing a £6,000 shortfall after a day of rain last summer kept visitors away.

Wrestlers at the Gorleston Cliff Top festival. Wrestlers at the Gorleston Cliff Top festival.

The organisers of the Gorleston Cliff Top festival are calling on local businesses to get involved and support the event which takes place on July 27 and 28.

The free to attend two-day festival has been going for more than 20 years, attracts over 100,000 visitors and is organised by a committee of local residents.

However, the festival committee is struggling with a £6,000 shortfall following the decisions of some of the main sponsors of the past two years to move their support to other good causes.

Last year tens of thousands of people attended the event on the Saturday despite strong winds, with a reduced attendance due to rain on the Sunday.

Stephanie Mays, the committee’s treasurer, said: “Without sponsors our finances are under extreme pressure. Last year we were fortunate to raise more than £10,000 in sponsorship and hope we can do the same this year.”

Without official funding the volunteers rely on sponsorship, advertising and stall holder fees to cover event costs.

“Last year it cost almost £34,000 to stage the festival. We have reviewed our outgoings and identified savings, but some costs such as first aid simply can’t be reduced. Even with cutbacks we are looking at a shortfall,” Mrs Mays said.

The committee is now keen to find local firms who would be interested in becoming sponsors or advertising the event.

“Sponsors have the opportunity to promote their business to a wide audience at the festival, for example, sponsoring a particular event or display,” Mrs Mays said.

There is also the possibility for the loan of equipment, such as generators or security fencing to be considered instead of a cash sum.

Potential sponsors, advertisers or offers of help can contact the committee at https://clifftopfestival.info/

The organisers have also set up a GoFundMe page.

Mrs Mays said: “The festival has been a feature of the local calendar for more than twenty years, and would be missed by many if it stopped.

“We really need your support to make sure the 2019 event goes ahead.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/gorleston-clifftop-festival