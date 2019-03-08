Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider festival finds new home
PUBLISHED: 15:45 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 10 April 2019
Tipplers take note - this year’s Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider festival is moving to a new home.
The annual event will take place from May 16 to 18 at the Drill House on York Road with CAMRA supporting a ‘Best of’ awards and Lacons as lead supporting brewery.
Organisers have said there will be a range of beers and ciders from breweries across the region including casks from Lacons.
Emily Phillips, festival organiser and communications and development manager of SeaChange Arts, said: “We are all really excited about being the hosting venue this year.
“The festival has not been at the Drill House since 2012 and the building has since significantly transformed into a stunning venue for events like this.
“We will provide a comfortable layout and add street food traders and live entertainment to the mix. I wish to celebrate the abundant variety of local breweries so there will be plenty for customers to sample.”
Guests will be able to choose from a full range of ale styles, lagers and ciders.
The Drill House Bar will also serve a range of soft drinks for designated drivers.
CAMRA members will be granted free admission upon presentation of proof of membership.
Tickets are available online at a special discounted online rate, plus admission on the door.
Visit www.seachangearts.org.uk for more information.