Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider festival finds new home

PUBLISHED: 15:45 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 10 April 2019

This year's Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival will take place in the Drill House on York Road in the town.

This year's Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival will take place in the Drill House on York Road in the town.

Tipplers take note - this year’s Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider festival is moving to a new home.

This year's Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival will take place in the Drill House on York Road in the town.

The annual event will take place from May 16 to 18 at the Drill House on York Road with CAMRA supporting a ‘Best of’ awards and Lacons as lead supporting brewery.

Organisers have said there will be a range of beers and ciders from breweries across the region including casks from Lacons.

Emily Phillips, festival organiser and communications and development manager of SeaChange Arts, said: “We are all really excited about being the hosting venue this year.

“The festival has not been at the Drill House since 2012 and the building has since significantly transformed into a stunning venue for events like this.

“We will provide a comfortable layout and add street food traders and live entertainment to the mix. I wish to celebrate the abundant variety of local breweries so there will be plenty for customers to sample.”

Guests will be able to choose from a full range of ale styles, lagers and ciders.

The Drill House Bar will also serve a range of soft drinks for designated drivers.

CAMRA members will be granted free admission upon presentation of proof of membership.

Tickets are available online at a special discounted online rate, plus admission on the door.

Visit www.seachangearts.org.uk for more information.

