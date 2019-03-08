Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider festival finds new home

Tipplers take note - this year’s Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider festival is moving to a new home.

The annual event will take place from May 16 to 18 at the Drill House on York Road with CAMRA supporting a ‘Best of’ awards and Lacons as lead supporting brewery.

Organisers have said there will be a range of beers and ciders from breweries across the region including casks from Lacons.

Emily Phillips, festival organiser and communications and development manager of SeaChange Arts, said: “We are all really excited about being the hosting venue this year.

“The festival has not been at the Drill House since 2012 and the building has since significantly transformed into a stunning venue for events like this.

“We will provide a comfortable layout and add street food traders and live entertainment to the mix. I wish to celebrate the abundant variety of local breweries so there will be plenty for customers to sample.”

Guests will be able to choose from a full range of ale styles, lagers and ciders.

The Drill House Bar will also serve a range of soft drinks for designated drivers.

CAMRA members will be granted free admission upon presentation of proof of membership.

Tickets are available online at a special discounted online rate, plus admission on the door.

Visit www.seachangearts.org.uk for more information.