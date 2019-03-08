Police still investigating mysterious disappearance of signposts from Norfolk Coast Path

A timber signpost on the Norfolk Coast Path. Twenty-five of them have been stolen. Picture: Norfolk County Council. Archant

Police are still investigating the mysterious theft of signposts from the Norfolk Coast Path.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week it was reported that 25 timber signposts from a four-mile stretch along the walk between Winterton and Horsey had been stolen.

The path is managed and maintained by Norfolk County Council and each sign cost around £200 to produce and install.

They were erected in 2016 and expected to last up to 20 years.

The council will start work replacing a number of the signs this week.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "We regret the theft of signage from the National Trail.

"It is there to help members of the public and visitors to the Norfolk coast find their way along the Coast Path.

You may also want to watch:

"The posts are also very important in helping to guide people along the least impactful route carefully selected by Natural England through the Winterton and Horsey dunes SSSI reserve.

"It is a great shame that this work will have to be redone and it measn that other maintenance work will be delayed.

"Norfolk County Council would ask that anyone who saw these thefts taking place make contact with the police."

The timber signposts were stolen along the Horsey coastal footpath between 10am on Saturday (April 27) and 10am on Thursday (May 2).

Anyone who may have information about the thefts should contact PC Dave Greenward in the Op Solve Team at Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551