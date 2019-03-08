Search

Work set to start on 30 new homes after developer completes first housing development in village

PUBLISHED: 14:21 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 08 August 2019

Crocus Homes has completed its development at Springfield Grange in Acle. Pictured; assistant director of Crocus Homes, Matt Davidson, with homeowner Neil MacDonald and Sarah Foulger and Christina Hack also from Crocus. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Archant

A housing developer is set to start building 30 new homes after it completed the first of two developments in a Norfolk village.

The area of land for the second development in Acle. Picture: GoogleThe area of land for the second development in Acle. Picture: Google

Crocus Homes celebrated the completion of its 36 homes in Springfield Grange, Acle with a street party on Friday.

Work started on the one, two, three and four-bedroom homes at Spingfield Grange in 2016.

Assistant director of Crocus Homes, Matt Davidson, described his delight at the interest shown in the new homes.

He said: "We're really pleased with how well our homes have been received.

Crocus Homes celebrated the opening with a street party. Picture: Keiron TovellCrocus Homes celebrated the opening with a street party. Picture: Keiron Tovell

"It's testament to the quality and diversity of the homes we have to offer and the level of demand locally."

There were 24 homes for private sale, eight affordable homes and four shared equity.

So far, 27 out of the 36 homes have been sold.

The Springfield Grange site includes a children's play park.

Acle Parish clerk, Pauline James, said she was pleased with the mix of homes which will help to support the village's "vibrant community".

Crocus Homes will start work on its Oak Meadow site off Reedham Road in September.

The developers will build 30 one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The first houses will be available to view next summer.

