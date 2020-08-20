‘We have little confidence you’ll protect our village’ - Homes approved despite objections

Bungalows are planned on a slice of land in Low Road as part of a development already approved north of Repps Road. The total number of homes will be 80 Picture: Google Maps Archant

Plans to build 32 bungalows in Martham have been approved by councillors - despite objections from within the village.

A virtual development control committee meeting was held among Great Yarmouth Borough Councillors on Wednesday, August 15. Photo: Zoom A virtual development control committee meeting was held among Great Yarmouth Borough Councillors on Wednesday, August 15. Photo: Zoom

Cripps Developments’ bid to create a mix of one, two and three-bedroomed bungalows, eight of which will be affordable, south of Low Road, was carried at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control meeting on Wednesday, August 19.

Residents had raised eight objections to the plans, but council officer Chris Green said the one-storey homes’ primary village location will not be of detriment to neighbouring properties’ privacy due to sufficient landscape screening.

However, he made it clear the applicant would need a “sustainable water solution” to prevent flooding if plans were approved.

Mark Nolan, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said a local developer would be used for construction, and estimated creating scores of jobs in the process.

The full site plan of Cripps' proposed development - now approved by councillors. Photo: Chaplin Farrant The full site plan of Cripps' proposed development - now approved by councillors. Photo: Chaplin Farrant

He said: “Buildings will be single story with ample parking for residents and visitors; there is minimal potential for overlooking.

“And on the topic of surface water and flooding, residents will make annual maintenance payments to deal with this so that costs aren’t absorbed by the village”.

But Mr Paul Hooper, speaking for Martham Parish Council, said he had “little confidence” in the committee to “protect the village”.

He said: “From what this developer has told you, you’d think everything was well in Martham, but this is far from the truth.

“Infrastructure is already stretched to breaking point.

“Repps Road has become a race track; the doctors’ surgery is overwhelmed and water and electricity facilities keep breaking down.

“This day last week, over half the village was without water, and for some residents, water pressure was so low it took five minutes to fill a kettle.”

He added: “600 homes already have planning permission to be built, and the village development limit is being granted to agricultural land.

“We have little confidence in this committee to protect our village.”

Councillor Leslie Mogford agreed that this “seemingly modest” application of 32 homes could be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

But Trevor Wainwright said that blocking housing applications would be a prerogative soon taken out of councillors’ hands.

He added: “Councillor Mogford is saying he doesn’t want any more developments, but Boris Johnson is saying ‘build, build, build’.

“Within a few weeks, the council will not have a say because this is a growth area identified locally, and this Tory government wants housing applications pushed through as quick as possible.”

The plan received one vote of abstention and three against. All other councillors gave their approval.