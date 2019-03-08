Search

'I loved seeing the seals' - man walking 4,000 miles in memory of wife reaches Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:44 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 28 April 2019

Laurence Carter, who lost his wife Melitta to cervical cancer in 2015, is raising awareness of the disease by walking around the English coastline. He has now reached Great Yarmouth. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Laurence Carter, who lost his wife Melitta to cervical cancer in 2015, is raising awareness of the disease by walking around the English coastline. He has now reached Great Yarmouth. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Archant

A man who is completing a gruelling 4,000 mile walk around the English coastline in memory of his wife who died from cervical cancer has reached Great Yarmouth.

Melitta Carter died aged 53 from cervical cancer in 2015. Photo: Submitted by Laurence CarterMelitta Carter died aged 53 from cervical cancer in 2015. Photo: Submitted by Laurence Carter

Laurence Carter, 58, arrived in the borough yesterday and said he was amazed to see the seals on the beach in Horsey during his travels.

Mr Carter's wife Melitta was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2012 but because she had missed her smear test by six months she had to undergo an emergency hysterectomy, radiation and chemotherapy.

Unfortunately the aggressive illness had spread and she died in 2015, aged just 53.

Her husband has now made it his mission to raise awareness of the importance of these lifesaving tests.

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk. Pictures: Ed MarshallAtlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk. Pictures: Ed Marshall

Mr Carter said: “The most important thing is I get the message out on the importance of them.

“I have had a lot of support which I am really thankful for but the best thing is hearing people tell me I've reminded them to get tested.”

The 58-year-old started his walk in Brighton last June and has already passed through Cornwall, Devon, Wales and Lincolnshire.

He said the highlight of his adventure from Sea Palling to Winterton were the seals at Horsey Gap.

Laurence Carter has been joined by friends on his journey around the UK and raised almost £60,000 so far. Pictured, from left, Lisa Daniel, Laurence Carter, Melissa Daniel, and Tim Daniel. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesLaurence Carter has been joined by friends on his journey around the UK and raised almost £60,000 so far. Pictured, from left, Lisa Daniel, Laurence Carter, Melissa Daniel, and Tim Daniel. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

“It was a fantastic experience for me. I have seen a few seals in the water on my walk but none on the beach,” he said.

“I loved seeing the seals.”

The Norwich man has already raised more than £60,000 for Cancer Research UK having completed 80pc of the walk.

Melitta Carter, centre, with children Emily, Nicolas and Georgie. Photo: Submitted by Laurence CarterMelitta Carter, centre, with children Emily, Nicolas and Georgie. Photo: Submitted by Laurence Carter

The funds will go to research by behavioural health scientist, Dr Jo Waller, at University College London, into cervical screening uptake and reminders.

He insists his legs are coping well with the demands of the walk.

“The physical side a walking has not been too bad, it's more the work I'm having to do on social media to promote it and keep everybody updated,” Mr Carter said.

The 58-year-old said he aims to walk 10 miles a day and has been pleased with how many people had joined him on various stages.

On Monday, he will head down the coast towards Lowestoft and hopes to end the night in Southwold.

He aims to have completed his 4,000 mile trek - which will end in Brighton - by June.

For more information on Mr Carter's route or to donate visit the 3500toendit website.

