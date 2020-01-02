Search

£4,000 worth of jewellery stolen during early evening break in

PUBLISHED: 17:08 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 02 January 2020

More than £4,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a home in Gorleston.

More than £4,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a home in Gorleston.

More than £4,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a home in Gorleston just five days before Christmas.

The precious metals and sentimental treasures were taken during an early evening break in, which police officers are now appealing for more information about.

The burglary took place at a property on Riverside Road, Gorleston between 4.00pm and 6.30pm on Monday, December 20.

Police officers have said they are especially interested in anyone who was travelling on Riverside road between the above times who would be able to provide any dash camera footage.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police are appealing for any witnesses or footage of any suspicious activity following a burglary in Gorleston where more than £4,000 worth of jewellery was taken.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC Harry Devon on 101 quoting crime reference 36/88758/19."

