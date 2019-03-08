Search

Police discover £40,000 worth of cannabis following town centre raid

PUBLISHED: 11:16 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 19 June 2019

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

More than £40,000 worth of cannabis has been found by police after officers raided a town centre house.

Three rooms in the house had been kitted out to grow cannabis. Picture: Joseph Norton

The discovery was made after police forced entry to a property in Nelson Road North, Great Yarmouth at around 11.40am on Tuesday, June 18.

More than 60 plants of cannabis were discovered in a room upstairs but nobody was found in the house.

Two other rooms in the three bedroom property at 39 Nelson Road North had also been kitted out with equipment to grow cannabis.

Sergeant Hogan of the neighbourhood policing team described the raid as successful.

A filtering system in one of the rooms. Picture: Joseph Norton

He said: "Anything we can do to disrupt the work of criminals is a positive.

"Thanks to this raid they will have lost a significant amount of money.

"We have found the work of criminals at an early stage which is fairly unusual."

Police conducted the raid off the back of community intelligence.

Several battery packs and filtering systems were found around the house with police describing the set up as a "detailed operation".

"This is clearly the work of professionals and people who know what they are doing," Mr Hogan said.

"The house is being used for nothing other than to farm cannabis.

"The next stage is trying to catch the people who did this."

No arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is now underway.

Residents living on the street said they did not suspect cannabis was being grown in the house.

One man who did not want to be named, said: "Nothing shocks me and I did hear a lot of activity coming from the property but I was never that suspicious.

"Hopefully the people who have done this get caught because it is not right."

Police said the house, opposite Beach Coach Station, showed no signs of people living in it with the cupboards being found almost completely empty.

Despite the curtains being closed, officers said residents would have suspected people lived at the property because there were lights in the room where the cannabis was found which would have been on a timer.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

