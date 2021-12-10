£420,000 to be injected into Great Yarmouth tourism
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
More than £420,000 will be pumped into supporting major events and the tourism sector across the borough of Great Yarmouth.
At least 14 different events from 2022 will be supported by Visit Great Yarmouth, including full funding for summer fireworks in Hemsby and Great Yarmouth .
Also supported will be Great Yarmouth's and Gorleston's Christmas light switch on events.
The Great Yarmouth firework summer evenings, which draw in thousands of visitors, are set to have some enhancements in 2022 and will receive full funding for the next three years.
They will be delivered in partnership with Out There Arts.
Hemsby Summer fireworks, Great Yarmouth Bowls Festival, Great Yarmouth Wheels, the Out There Festival and the Fire on Water installation at the Venetian Waterways have also attracted the same three year commitment.
A Big Mini Golf Tournament, which will take place at a number of the town’s mini golf courses, will also be fully funded for 2022.
Visit Great Yarmouth is pumping more than £420,000 into events, marketing, research, and physical enhancements across 26 newly approved projects.
It says it will help the borough's economy recover and grow post-pandemic, create new jobs and build on the all-year round offer for holidaymakers.
The funding is part of the overall financial investment from the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA), which Visit Great Yarmouth is a trading name of.
Other cash has been allocated to next year’s Caister Carnival Funday, Great Yarmouth Arts Festival, East Coast Pirates Car Club, Toffs and Hoggs Car Show, Comic Con Mini, 4Bs Family Funday in Belton and the Gorleston Cliff Top fireworks.
Filby in Bloom, Broads Discovery, Hemsby Beach Clean, Kingsway Island, Gorleston in Bloom, Hemsby Beach toilets, Winterton toilets, Winterton in Bloom, Caister Heritage Trail and Caister in Bloom will also be getting financial backing.
Decorative lighting and Great Yarmouth CCTV will continue to be supported.
Visit Great Yarmouth say the marketing investment will help build upon the £4m worth of media coverage created in 2021, continuing to develop the destination’s 12-month offer.
Lyndon Bevan, chair of Visit Great Yarmouth said: “We are confident that with this substantial investment we have a rich tapestry of events planned to attract people of all ages and interests, who will want to return as soon as they leave."