Lost in Yarmouth? Need directions? Ask a megalith

PUBLISHED: 15:05 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 18 March 2019

Ancient megaliths looming on the landscape reminded our ancestors of past events.

A new set of the monuments will appear over the next month across Great Yarmouth, serving a similar purpose.

Their appearance is part of a £450,000 bid to make the town easier to explore and understand, with nine megalith information points installed in the town.

So far, one such structure has already been erected at the railway station forecourt.

A further eight will be installed over the next month at:

• Market Gates

• Coach Station, Nelson Road North

• Outside the Venetian Waterways

• Opposite the Time and Tide Museum

• South of the Pleasure Beach near the new hotel development

• And three on Marine Parade, near Pirate Golf, by Britannia Pier and outside the Tourist Information Centre

Norfolk County Council has said another will be installed on the approach to the railway station, on the south side of the bridge, but this is on hold until development work has finished.

