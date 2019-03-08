Luxury cruise ship to get five-star welcome in Great Yarmouth

The Seabourn Quest docked at the Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

A luxury cruise liner will get a warm welcome when it docks in a Norfolk town.

The Seabourn Quest docked at the Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

The ship, part of a fleet of liners, will stop off at Great Yarmouth on Sunday morning (June 30), bringing more than 450 passengers to the seaside resort.

The Seabourn Quest stopped off last year in the town and her return marks the third time a cruise ship from the US-based luxury cruise operator has docked in the town in the last 12 months.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Peel Ports, the company operating the Outer Harbour, are planning a five-star welcome for the passengers.

As past of a special civic reception on the quayside, passengers will be welcomed by Great Yarmouth's mayor, Cllr Michael Jeal, with a guard of honour formed by the Winterton Marine Cadets.

Seabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A pop-up Tourist Information Centre will be erected on the ship and passengers will have the chance to take a special shuttlebus service stopping at the local attractions, including the Golden Mile, the Market Place and Minster, Time & Tide Museum and the Masonic Lodge.

Passengers will also have the option to take guided tours to visit more distant Norfolk attractions, such as the Queen's Sandringham Estate and Norwich, as well as a cruise on the Norfolk Broads.

The mayor said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the Seabourn Quest back to Great Yarmouth and showcasing our fantastic borough to another batch of international visitors.

"The fact this is the third cruise ship visit within a year, with more on the horizon, is testament to the success of the previous visits.

Seabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

"The passengers absolutely loved Great Yarmouth and sailed away with wonderful memories."

The ship's arrival will be officially marked with a presentation to the ship's captain by the mayor, who will be accompanied by Henry Cator, the High Steward of Great Yarmouth, Cllr Graham Plant, the deputy council leader, and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, the Labour group leader.

MV Seabourn Quest will arrive into Great Yarmouth on Sunday (June 30), berthing at around 9.30am and departing at 6pm.

The visit will the penultimate stop on a 15-day tour of Norway and Great Britain, with the cruise having launched in Copenhagen before exploring Norway's fjords.

Seabourn Quest cruise ship docks at Great Yarmouth outer harbour. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

After leaving Great Yarmouth the Seabourn Quest will sail to Dover.

