Work starts on affordable homes in Broads village

Published: 1:28 PM April 28, 2021

Mark Burghall, development director at Flagship Group, cuts the first sod at the site in Martham, watched by Paul Pitcher, managing director of Wellington. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Forty-six new affordable homes are taking shape in a growing village targeted by developers.

The £7.8m project will see 30 new homes made available for affordable rent and 16 for shared ownership.

Flagship Group development director Mark Burghall joined Paul Pitcher, managing director of constructor Wellington, to cut the first sod at the site off Rising Way in the village.

The scheme has been helped by £2.2m in grant funding from Homes England.

Plans for 46 homes in Martham were approved at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC)s planning committee. Photo: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Mr Pitcher said: “We are very pleased to be working with Flagship once again, and to be creating 46 much-needed new affordable homes in Martham.

"We identified a real opportunity to deliver affordable homes on this site after the land was introduced to us.

"Not only is this providing homes for local people, but it is also creating employment for local people as well.”

Mr Burghall added: “These new homes will provide much-needed affordable homes for rent in Martham, as well as giving people the opportunity to get their foot on the property ladder and move us one step closer to our vision of solving the housing crisis in the East of England.”

The bid for homes was approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in February 2020.

The site, south of Repps Road, has outline planning permission for 144 homes.

No further plans regarding the design and layout of the remaining 98 have been submitted since planning was approved three years ago.

Meanwhile, Beccles-based Cripps Developments is building homes almost opposite the Flagship site, some of which are classed as affordable.

Paul Hooper, chairman of Martham Parish Council, said he welcomed the affordable homes but was overall concerned about the amount of housebuilding in the village with a new estate springing up opposite the doctors' surgery and on the former mushroom farm.

He said he was worried about pressure on services and schools adding that it was "almost impossible" to get a doctors appointment as it was.

