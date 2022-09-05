Throwaway society means even shoes left on beaches

Hannah Yeldham with litter activist Theo at the Hemsby sign with some of the bags of rubbish collected by volunteers on Saturday, September 3. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

Litter pickers who bagged multiple sacks of rubbish say its "normal" for people to buy everything they need for a day at the beach and leave it there.

Buckets, spades, masks, snorkels, kites, beach toys and even clothes and shoes are regularly left at Hemsby after people have had a single day's use out of them.

Hannah Yeldham and her son litter activist Theo, aged nine, usually collect up to 8kg of rubbish from the beach, but on Saturday, joined by a band of volunteers, they picked up a whopping 54.5 kilos.

Theo Yeldham, aka Jnr Seal Ranger Theo, outside Monty's Fish and Chips which is supporting some of his clean-up activities. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

Mrs Yeldham said rookie pickers were shocked by the haul containing drug paraphernalia, dog poo bags, food wrappers, bottles, and glass.

"Much of it came from the valley because we have had some high tides which have swept some of the rubbish away and into the sea.

"A lot of the volunteers were really surprised by how much we got.

Emma Sturman of Surfers Against Sewage which supported the litter pick at Hemsby with donations of recyclable sacks. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

"People come down to the beach and buy a cheap bucket and spade and leave it there, as well as clothes, shoes and socks - they cannot be bothered to take them home."

Any beach toys Theo found were donated to pre-schools or could be put in a beach toy library's for other people to play with.

Theo Yeldham, aka Jnr Seal Ranger Theo, with his members of his family sister Millie, grandmother Marilyn and cousin Eli after a Hemsby beach clean. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

Mrs Yeldham, 44, put a call out on Facebook for people to join them as volunteers.

On the day 21 people turned up including seven children aged six to 17.

Some people had come from the other side of Norwich and one person from Bedfordshire.

Litter activist Theo Yeldham with his sister Millie at the Hemsby sign with some of the rubbish collected on Saturday. Visitors to the beach and dunes are being urged to think about wildlife and the environment when disposing of or recycling rubbish. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

Using grabbers supplied by Monty's Fish and Chip Shop and bags donated by Surfers Against Sewage the team combed the beach either side of Hemsby gap and the valley.

In just three hours they filled multiple sacks weighing in at almost 55 kilos.

"We had some lovely comments," Mrs Yeldham said.

A litter pick at Hemsby organised by nine-year-old Theo Yeldham drew people together on Saturday, September 3, supported by local business the Lacon Arms and Monty's Fish and Chips. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

"One lady said it was so lovely to come out and make new friends and speak to people she would not normally meet."

Afterwards the volunteers enjoyed food and refreshments thanks to Lorna Bevan at the Lacon Arms where they were also presented with medals and a Save Hemsby Coastline bag.

Mrs Yeldham said there would be more events but if they could do it anyone could. Some of the volunteers were buying their own equipment so they could mount solo litter picking trips.