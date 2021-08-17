7 Things to see and do at Great Yarmouth Arts Festival

Published: 3:02 PM August 17, 2021

The cast of The Morning After, who will performing at St George's Theatre this August. - Credit: St George's Theatre

Venues across Great Yarmouth are participating in a festival celebrating the local art scene with locally produced art, films, music and stage shows.

The Great Yarmouth Arts Festival, which started on Friday (August 13) will be taking place throughout the town until Saturday, August 28.

Here are seven things not to miss from the festival.

Photos of Great Yarmouth's historic buildings on display at Great Yarmouth Minster. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society

1. What: Displays from local arts societies

Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, Church Plain, Great Yarmouth NR30 1NE

When: Until Saturday, August 28

Cost: Free entry

Displays by local societies, including the Great Yarmouth and District Photographic Society and the Quill Writing Group.

There will also be a film about the town’s heritage made by pupils of St. George’s Primary School under the direction of Matthew Harrison.





2. What: Piano and Flute Recital by Karen Smith and Anna Hopkins

Where: St Georges Theatre Cafe, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG

When: Friday, August 20 at 10am

Cost: £7

Enjoy complimentary cakes, coffee and tea while listening to some beautiful music in the lovely setting of St. George's Theatre

Karen Smith teaches piano, clarinet, saxophone, guitar, singing and the theory of music and is an accomplished accompanist to other musicians.

Anna Hopkins plays the flute as a soloist as well as in chamber groups and orchestras. She is co-principal flute with the Norwich Philharmonic orchestra and has been teaching pupils of all ages for over 30 years

Including music of Mozart, Elgar, Gershwin, Poulenc Massenet Rutter and Faure.

The Squirrels will be performing at St George's Theatre in August. - Credit: St George's Theatre

3. What: The Squirrels Staycation

Where: St Georges Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG

When: Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at 8pm

Cost: £15

The Squirrels are unlocked and released back into the wild.

They've been a regular in the adult pantos but now they are here in a brand new show.

This is the trip of a lifetime, a holiday you will never forget, all without leaving the country.

From pool parties to party nights, sexy barmen to hunky pool boys, The Squirrels will make sure this holiday is the full package.

Captain Calamit is coming back to St George's Theatre. - Credit: St George's Theatre

4. What: The Captain Calamity Seaside Adventure

Where: St Georges Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG

When: Saturday, August 21 at 4pm

Cost: £3

The award-winning Captain Calamity Adventures is a crazy mix of magic and mayhem like no other.

Expect 55 minutes of jaw-dropping science stunts, enormous balloons, beautiful bubbles, one or two custard pies and enough craziness to send you into a fits of giggles before the curtain comes crashing down.





5. What: Reading from Men by Lynda Morris

Where: Primeyarc, Market Gates, Great Yarmouth NR30 2BG

When: Saturday, August 21 at 2pm

Cost: Free entry

Lynda Morris, will be reading from her book, "Men", as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Photo:Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Lynda Morris will read from her book, Men, which is part of the exhibition A Double Headed Coin curated by Scott Robertson.

Men includes reminiscences of some of Lynda's encounters with men of the art world during her time working on various projects since the 1970s.

The curator will be giving a tour after the reading.





6. What: The Morning After (The Night Before)

Where: St Georges Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth NR30 2PG

When: Friday, August 27 at 7.30pm and Saturday, August 28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Cost: £12 standard, £6 concession

Gary had the perfect evening all planned out, dinner, drinks, and a proposal.

Then he and Meg would live happily ever after, right? Maybe not. Nothing is ever that easy is it?

The flyer for The Picture of Yarmouth exhibition at Great Yarmouth Minster. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society

7. What: Celebration of the the 200th anniversary of John Preston’s The Picture of Yarmouth

Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, Church Plain, Great Yarmouth NR30 1NE

When: Saturday, August 28 from 10am until 4pm

Cost: Free entry

The culmination of a Heritage Fund project to celebrate the bicentenary of the publication of John Preston's Picture of Yarmouth.

The exhibition explains the history of this important historical source and the production of a new title describing 25 of the most important buildings in Great Yarmouth chosen by the townspeople.